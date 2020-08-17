9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 17, 2020
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

President Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures

By Chief Editor
38 views
5
Photo Gallery President Lungu's Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020
President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020

President Lungu Greeting PF Cadres Who went to Welcome him
President Lungu Greeting PF Cadres Who went to Welcome him

President Lungu Inspecting Stands at the Market
President Lungu Inspecting Stands at the Market

President Lungu at the Chifubu Market stands
President Lungu at the Chifubu Market stands

Previous articleParliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka

5 COMMENTS

  2. They only use face masks to cover the mouth but leave the nose to spread the infection. The face mask is meant for both you twits!

    1

  5. Good to see eagle 1 leading by example.as you can tell he has mask on and so do the supporters around him. Very responsible leader. It was a challenge to organize this trip as the president made it clear that everyone he came across should have mask on. We did it. 2021 here we come

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Politics

Parliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka

Chief Editor - 6
We are shocked that in the face of the swelling COVID-19 cases, President Edgar Lungu and his unPatriotic Front want to reopen the National...
Read more
Economy

Government’s agenda to industrialize Zambia through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course

Chief Editor - 6
Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says government’s agenda to industrialize the country through robust infrastructure development is firmly on course in line...
Read more
General News

Grey Zulu dies at 96

Chief Editor - 12
Former Secretary General of UNIP and Veteran Politician Grey Zulu has died. Mr. Zulu 96, died at his home in Lusaka on Sunday after...
Read more
Feature Sports

PROS HIT LIST: SA PSL WRAP

sports - 0
Here are briefs on the weekend performances of our South Africa PSL-based players. =BLACK LEOPARDS On Sunday, Striker Mwape Musonda scored a 20th minute opener...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MMD Democracy Day in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 11
Hon. Aka Lewanika gives an Democratic Lecture titled : Tracking the footprints of Democracy during the 30 years of the MMD at Democracy...
Read more

The Disinfecting of Parliament Building in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 18
The Association of Indian Community in Zambia (AICZ) yesterday disinfected Parliament building following an increase in positive Covid-19 cases recorded from Members of Parliament...
Read more

Macky 2 and Flava boy unveil “Mrs Me” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Macky 2 released the highly anticipated music video for the song "Mrs Me" that features his alter ego Flava Boy. "Mrs Me” was produced by...
Read more

PF’s Donation of COVID-19 preventive materials in Pictures

Photo Gallery Chief Editor - 30
Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe led Party's team to donate assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at K20 000. The materials include...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.