Photo Gallery Updated: August 17, 2020 President Lungu’s Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures By Chief Editor August 17, 2020 38 views 5 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Photo Gallery President Lungu's Chifubu Market Visit in Pictures Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President EDGAR LUNGU when he made his way to Chifubu Market where he inspected developmental works on Sunday, August 16, 2020 President Lungu Greeting PF Cadres Who went to Welcome him President Lungu Inspecting Stands at the Market President Lungu at the Chifubu Market stands Previous articleParliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka 5 COMMENTS More spread of Covid-19 by ECL 1 Reply They only use face masks to cover the mouth but leave the nose to spread the infection. COMMENTS

More spread of Covid-19 by ECL

They only use face masks to cover the mouth but leave the nose to spread the infection. The face mask is meant for both you twits!

Good show of compliance to use of face masks!!! Weldone your excellence

mokwana mokwana boma no boma

Good to see eagle 1 leading by example.as you can tell he has mask on and so do the supporters around him. Very responsible leader. It was a challenge to organize this trip as the president made it clear that everyone he came across should have mask on. We did it. 2021 here we come 