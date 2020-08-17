9.5 C
UPND is not a tribal party and no one should be misled-Chella Tukuta

By Chief Editor
Women in Munali Constituency, say money and mealie meal will not make them forget the hardships and poverty PF government has inflicted on them.

They were responding to UPND Media Committee, member Chella Tukuta who asked them if they were going to forget all the hardships they are passing through once they receive donations from the Patriotic Front.

This happened yesterday afternoon when UPND received more than 60 members from Patriotic Front, Forum for Democratic Development and Democratic Party.

Mr Chella told the ambassadors of Change that UPND is not a tribal party and no one should be misled because it embraces everyone and that can be seen from the structure of its National Management Committee including him and many others from eastern and the Northern part of Zambia

He expressed happiness when the ambassadors of Change agreed with him that no money or gift can make them forget their struggle to raise their family and also earn a descent living.

They shouted Don’t ‘Kulaba’ , ‘Sitizaibala’, ‘tatwaka labe’ meaning we will never forget what we passed through under the Patriotic Front government while they have turned themselves into bourgeoises using tax payers money.

Mr Chella narrated his stay in detention and encounter with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema , who risked his life by visiting him at the police station ,where PF could have planned anything to harm him.

“If he was tribal would he have come to visit me a bemba? he risked his life because I know PF would have charged him with criminal trespass, am so indebted to him because he was by side when I was at my lowest,” said Mr Chella.

He said he was proud to belong to a Party that, puts the people and the country first, contrary to the Patriotic Front whose focus is power and to feed their bellies.

He also said President Hichilema possesses all qualities a leader needs and that is the kind of a President, Zambia needs.

“Meet HH in person and you will understand what kind of a person he is, this is why the PF are trying by all means to dent his image, but I want to tell you, that it will not work because those qualities he possesses are inborn,” said Mr Chella.

11 COMMENTS

  3. Chella Tukuta are you sure? Have you forgotten the slogan: “Only a Tonga must succeed Mazoka, Only a Tonga must succeed Mazoka?”

    2
    2

  4. Why are u trying to clean the obvious? We know what UPND stands for. We are not going be debating that anymore. Bill 10 will fix it.

    1

  5. The problem with UPND media team. You are the ones still raising issues of tribalism . Your friends have moved a step further and discussing the all important bill 10. But imwe, you are still grappling with how to clean your tribal tag. Ama issues ya tribalism ni yanu ayo. Sort them out yourselves.

    1

  6. PF has MPs and Councillors from western, Eastern, Northen, Central, Luapula, Muchinga, NorthWestern, Copperbelt, provinces. UPND has Mps from Southern and a few from North Western. What does that tell you?

  7. This is no different from racists who say but I have black friends. I am sure the same diasporans who support this tribal party are the first ones to pull a race card there abroad when they are asked to clean the toilets in a better way

  8. The party itself said that only a Tonga could lead it. When I look at their presidential history, I believe that statement lives up to it. Now if that is not tribal, then I don’t know what is

  9. If what you say is true, compete with a tonga for adoption in an constituency in the southern province, then you will know what Ieople are talking about. Truth be told non tongas are afraid to apply for adoption in southern province, they will be pushed to strongholds of PF. Watch this space

  10. Another error by UPND media team……..Zambias have stopped talking about your tribal issues but simplyaccepted that yours is a tribal party. Just as we are learning to live with COVI19. Why are you still raising the issue? The guilty are…….

  12. Just look at Post of VP in your party……Sakwiba Sikota, Patrick Chisanga, GBM . All non Tonga,s who where hounded out. There will only be stability in that position when a Tonga is appointed.

