Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chellah says Government will soon consider partnering with Zambia Air force to take over projects that have been abandoned by some contractors.

Mr. Chellah who expressed confidence at how the Air Force has constructed some of its infrastructures says the military has various expertise which can be used in the construction sector.

He said this during a meeting with Zambia Air Force Commander Lt. General David Muma shortly before touring the ZAF headquarters.

Mr. Chellah further said Zambian contractors should be able to acquire skills and knowledge transfer from the foreign contractors as a way of enhancing their capacity in the industry.

He also conducted a test drive on the runway being constructed by AVIC international which is about 90 percent complete.

And Lt General Muma said the Air Force is considering extending the use of the ZAF headquarters airport for domestic flights and will soon be in talks with the relevant offices such as the Zambia Airports.

He said the Air Force has the capacity to undertake quality construction works going by the works done at the departure lounge, advanced school of learning and dinner hall.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chellah also toured the 250-bed capacity Maina Soko military hospital accompanied by Defence Permanent Secretary Felix Phiri.