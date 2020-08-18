9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ECZ Announces dates for 2 Parliamentary and 12 Wards By-Elections

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines ECZ Announces dates for 2 Parliamentary and 12 Wards By-Elections
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced the dates for two Parliamentary Elections and 12 Wards Elections.

In a statement released to the media, ECZ has set September 17th as the date to hold By-Elections for Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Constituencies, and 12 By-Elections forwards of which 6 are on the Copperbelt and the other 6 in North Western Province

The Parliamentary By-elections were necessitated by the death of two MPs, Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Mukonge, while the majority of the ward be elections are as a result of the resignation of UPND Councilors

Below is ECZ full statement

Previous articleThe Downgrading of Chipata – Chadiza and Vubwi roads by PG Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ECZ Announces dates for 2 Parliamentary and 12 Wards By-Elections

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced the dates for two Parliamentary Elections and 12 Wards Elections. In a...
Read more
Columns

The Downgrading of Chipata – Chadiza and Vubwi roads by PG Government

Chief Editor - 1
By Chaka Zulu It is so disheartening and sad to read about Cabinet Ministers and the incumbent Chadiza Member of Parliament make pronouncements about downgrading...
Read more
Columns

Why Youth Empowerment Funds Are Doomed To Join The Graveyard Of Their Ancestor Citizens Economic Empowerment Funds

Chief Editor - 18
''WHAT ONE DOES IS WHAT COUNTS NOT WHAT ONE INTENTIONED TO DO'' - Pablo Picasso Here is a simple question can you name one successful...
Read more
General News

KK pays tribute to Grey Zulu

Chief Editor - 12
First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has hailed veteran politician Grey Zulu for his tremendous contribution to Zambia’s independence and the freedom of Zambia’s neighbours. Dr....
Read more
Feature Sports

Mutapa: Larry Bwalya Needed a Change of Scene

sports - 0
Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa admits Larry Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the Kitwe giants over the weekend...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CiSCA appalled by President Lungu’s rubbishing of the Anti-Corruption Commission

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that it is appalled at President Lungu’s utterances rubbishing a constitutionally established body, the Anti-Corruption Commission...
Read more

President Lungu thanks Zimbabwean President for Helping Resolve Border Dispute with DRC

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu has thanked Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his help in resolving the border issue between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of...
Read more

Grey Zulu was a great politician – Former Vice President Enock Kavindele

Headlines editor - 17
Former Vice President Enock Kavindele has described Former Secretary General of UNIP and veteran politician Grey Zulu as one of Zambia’s greatest politicians. Mr. Kavindele...
Read more

Overpriced Contracts Irks President Lungu, says Selective Fight against Corruption needs to Stop

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
President Edgar Lungu has said that those who claim to fight corruption should not be selective in their approach. President Lungu said that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.