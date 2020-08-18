The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced the dates for two Parliamentary Elections and 12 Wards Elections.

In a statement released to the media, ECZ has set September 17th as the date to hold By-Elections for Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Constituencies, and 12 By-Elections forwards of which 6 are on the Copperbelt and the other 6 in North Western Province

The Parliamentary By-elections were necessitated by the death of two MPs, Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Mukonge, while the majority of the ward be elections are as a result of the resignation of UPND Councilors

Below is ECZ full statement