First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has hailed veteran politician Grey Zulu for his tremendous contribution to Zambia’s independence and the freedom of Zambia’s neighbours.

Dr. Kaunda said he worked closely with Mr. Zulu in the fight for Independence, which Zambia achieved in October 1964.

He said after Independence, Mr. Zulu performed various roles in building Zambia.

Dr Kaunda said he was privileged to ask the deceased to serve the country through various portfolios and that he worked hard to protect and defend Zambians.

He said Mr. Zulu’s contribution to global programmes is unmatched, as many things that he did are still changing peoples’ lives.

Dr. Kaunda said he is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Zulu, whom he described as a true Comrade to many.

He said he feels bad, as both him and the deceased, who were born in 1924, worked very closely for many decades.

This is according to remarks by Dr. Kaunda, made available to ZNBC News this evening by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Sunday Musonda.

And others have described the veteran politician as a gallant man who served the country with love.