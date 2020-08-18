9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Mutapa: Larry Bwalya Needed a Change of Scene

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Mutapa: Larry Bwalya Needed a Change of Scene
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa admits Larry Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the Kitwe giants over the weekend to join Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Bwalya left underachieving Power after five seasons with the six-time Zambian champions where he served diligently despite winning just one honour in the 2016 Charity Shield plus a third place league finish in 2015.

Zesco United and Nkana both came calling for the 25-year-old’s services during his years at Power but were rebuffed.

“It is a big step for the player, he was our best player this season, he is skillful, hardworking a dedicated, for him to go it means he was doing the right thing. He needed a change of environment,”Mutapa said.

At Simba, Bwalya will join compatriot Clatous Chama who has just completed his second season with the Dar-es-Salaam club.

Meanwhile,Bwalya’s departure could see prospect Fredrick Mulambia playing a bigger role as Power’s playmaker but he has some competition from Godfrey Ngwenya who has returned from a long term injury who could play a huge part in the coming season should he stay fit.

Previous articleConstruction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District to resume

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Mutapa: Larry Bwalya Needed a Change of Scene

Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa admits Larry Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the...
Read more
Rural News

Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District to resume

Chief Editor - 0
Construction works of the dual carriageway on the Great North Road in Mpika District – Muchinga Province, which were suspended due to Total Filling...
Read more
Headlines

CiSCA appalled by President Lungu’s rubbishing of the Anti-Corruption Commission

Chief Editor - 0
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that it is appalled at President Lungu’s utterances rubbishing a constitutionally established body, the Anti-Corruption Commission...
Read more
General News

Census preparations on-going but delayed

Chief Editor - 0
The Ministry of National Development Planning wishes to inform members of the public and various stakeholders that the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) is in...
Read more
Feature Politics

Steve Nyirenda takes fight for NAREP presidency to court

Chief Editor - 0
Expelled NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has sued his Vice Charles Maboshe and six others over his expulsion. Mr. Nyirenda is contesting his expulsion from NAREP...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Likely to Defend COSAFA Cup Title in October

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo are likely to defend their COSAFA Cup crown this October. The regional football governing body COSAFA said in a statement on August 17 that...
Read more

GRANDSTAND: The Honour of Zanaco FC

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zanaco were the biggest winners of the curtailed 2019/2020 season despite failing to finish in the top four of the FAZ Super Division. For years,...
Read more

PROS HIT LIST: SA PSL WRAP

Feature Sports sports - 1
Here are briefs on the weekend performances of our South Africa PSL-based players. =BLACK LEOPARDS On Sunday, Striker Mwape Musonda scored a 20th minute opener...
Read more

Larry Bwalya Pays Tribute to Ex-Club Power Dynamos

Feature Sports sports - 1
Midfielder Larry Bwalya has paid gratitude to ex-club Power Dynamos after joining Tanzanian champions Simba SC. The 25-year-old has left Power after five years at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.