Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa admits Larry Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the Kitwe giants over the weekend to join Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Bwalya left underachieving Power after five seasons with the six-time Zambian champions where he served diligently despite winning just one honour in the 2016 Charity Shield plus a third place league finish in 2015.

Zesco United and Nkana both came calling for the 25-year-old’s services during his years at Power but were rebuffed.

“It is a big step for the player, he was our best player this season, he is skillful, hardworking a dedicated, for him to go it means he was doing the right thing. He needed a change of environment,”Mutapa said.

At Simba, Bwalya will join compatriot Clatous Chama who has just completed his second season with the Dar-es-Salaam club.

Meanwhile,Bwalya’s departure could see prospect Fredrick Mulambia playing a bigger role as Power’s playmaker but he has some competition from Godfrey Ngwenya who has returned from a long term injury who could play a huge part in the coming season should he stay fit.