9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Steve Nyirenda takes fight for NAREP presidency to court

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Feature Politics Steve Nyirenda takes fight for NAREP presidency to court
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Expelled NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has sued his Vice Charles Maboshe and six others over his expulsion.

Mr. Nyirenda is contesting his expulsion from NAREP in the Lusaka High court seeking a declaration that he was duly elected as the party’s President.

He is asking the court to declare his expulsion null and void.

Mr. Nyirenda who is a prominent Lusaka businessman also wants an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, or their agents from interfering with the Party’s administration and governance.

Among the other parties sued alongside with Mr. Maboshe are NAREP Secretary General Ezra Ngulube and party Spokesperson Frank Sichone.

A NAREP NEC meeting that took place on Saturday expelled Mr. Nyirenda from the party and dissolved all changes he had made.

NAREP Spokesperson Frank Sichone announced that Mr. Maboshe was taking over as party President while appealing to founding President Elias Chipimo to get back to the party.

However Mr. Nyirenda charged that the expulsion was illegal because the Chairman was not available to convene the NEC meeting.

Mr. Nyirenda and others in a statement of claim filed in court argued that the NAREP constitution has no provision for the removal of a sitting president through a vote of no confidence than what is indicated under Article 37 of the party constitution.

Previous articleZambia Air force to take over projects that have been abandoned by some contractors-Chellah

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Steve Nyirenda takes fight for NAREP presidency to court

Expelled NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has sued his Vice Charles Maboshe and six others over his expulsion. Mr. Nyirenda is...
Read more
General News

Zambia Air force to take over projects that have been abandoned by some contractors-Chellah

Chief Editor - 11
Special Assistant to the President for Project Monitoring and Implementation Andrew Chellah says Government will soon consider partnering with Zambia Air force to take...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu thanks Zimbabwean President for Helping Resolve Border Dispute with DRC

Chief Editor - 14
President Edgar Lungu has thanked Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his help in resolving the border issue between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Likely to Defend COSAFA Cup Title in October

sports - 0
Chipolopolo are likely to defend their COSAFA Cup crown this October. The regional football governing body COSAFA said in a statement on August 17 that...
Read more
Headlines

Grey Zulu was a great politician – Former Vice President Enock Kavindele

editor - 15
Former Vice President Enock Kavindele has described Former Secretary General of UNIP and veteran politician Grey Zulu as one of Zambia’s greatest politicians. Mr. Kavindele...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UPND is not a tribal party and no one should be misled-Chella Tukuta

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 28
Women in Munali Constituency, say money and mealie meal will not make them forget the hardships and poverty PF government has inflicted on them. They...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo erects billboards to raise Covid-19 awareness

Feature Politics editor - 51
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has erected Billboards in Kabushi constituency in what he described as an effort to raise awareness on the dangers...
Read more

Parliament Should Remain adjourned-Katuka

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
We are shocked that in the face of the swelling COVID-19 cases, President Edgar Lungu and his unPatriotic Front want to reopen the National...
Read more

NAREP fires it’s President Steve Nyirenda, seek Elias Chipimo’s return

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The opposition NAREP has announced that its President Steve Nyirenda has been fires from the party. But Mr Nyirenda has rubbished his sacking declaring that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.