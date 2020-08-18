Expelled NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has sued his Vice Charles Maboshe and six others over his expulsion.

Mr. Nyirenda is contesting his expulsion from NAREP in the Lusaka High court seeking a declaration that he was duly elected as the party’s President.

He is asking the court to declare his expulsion null and void.

Mr. Nyirenda who is a prominent Lusaka businessman also wants an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, or their agents from interfering with the Party’s administration and governance.

Among the other parties sued alongside with Mr. Maboshe are NAREP Secretary General Ezra Ngulube and party Spokesperson Frank Sichone.

A NAREP NEC meeting that took place on Saturday expelled Mr. Nyirenda from the party and dissolved all changes he had made.

NAREP Spokesperson Frank Sichone announced that Mr. Maboshe was taking over as party President while appealing to founding President Elias Chipimo to get back to the party.

However Mr. Nyirenda charged that the expulsion was illegal because the Chairman was not available to convene the NEC meeting.

Mr. Nyirenda and others in a statement of claim filed in court argued that the NAREP constitution has no provision for the removal of a sitting president through a vote of no confidence than what is indicated under Article 37 of the party constitution.