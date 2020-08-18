By Chaka Zulu

It is so disheartening and sad to read about Cabinet Ministers and the incumbent Chadiza Member of Parliament make pronouncements about downgrading a road that feeds the nation. How can one advocate that The Chipata – Chadiza and Vubwi roads should remain as gravel roads? Honestly?

Does it really make sense for these roads to only be graded with the foresight that the rainy season will be upon us? November is not too far away. The onset of the rains will wash these temporary stop-gap measures away.

My research on the importance of such feeder roads has shown that Government program and policy framework and the subsequent methods employed to invest in strategic community development actions do provide an enabling avenue for agricultural sector advancement and Investment in agricultural technology.

This has been observed over time and is certainly a major factor in historically proven examples of agricultural efficiency that ensure we as a nation have sufficient food reserves. This resonates with the presumption that activites are vibrant and geared towards the realization of oir National food Security agenda; especially the Goals of the 7th National Development Plan to eliminate the number of people living in hunger and poverty at all levels by the year 2030.

The challenge in agricultural research and development is by keeping previous output accomplishments. By enhancing agricultural invention and innovation which can distinguish outputs by value addition by making rural farmers have a meaningful proportion of output gains.

Food security can be said to exist when people, especially the low-income group, at all times, have access to adequate food supply for sustenance meeting every household dietary requirements for healthy living.

This is given the recent empirical observations that most activities by economic agents can be predicated upon the nature of institutional framework that is made even more viable and operational by a good feeder road system.

The Inadequacy of infrastructure facilities such as rural feeder roads among others further exacerbates poverty in rural areas by isolating rural farmers from needed inputs and access to sustainable and profitable markets.

On the other hand, the availability of basic amenities especially feeder roads can increase the returns for farmers in rural communities can realise from their farming endeavours. For instance, it has been noted that in rural Zambia, the provision of rural feeder roads has the potential of increasing internal rate of returns by 12 to 15 %. Pressure from rising populations is also affecting already declined resources, further threatening food production.

Over-farmed land, deforestation, and overgrazing are severe in many parts of the country for citizens want to settle were there is easy access to roads.

As much as we appreciate the efforts by the Government under the Link Zambia initiative, we from the Eastern province and Chadiza district in particular are appealing to Government to reconsider their decision to downgrade the roads in Eastern province and rather upgrade them to bituminous standards.

We want to reinforce the sentiments by the Paramount Chief of the Ngoni, Mpezeni that; “its unfortunate that the Government has decided to downgrade the roads in Eastern province”

The Author is the 2021 MMD Chadiza Parliamentary Aspirant