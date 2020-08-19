9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
High Court nullifies UNZALARU dissolution

The Lusaka High Court has nullified the decision of the Labour Commissioner to terminate the Recognition Agreement between the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union and the school Management.

The Court has also directed UNZA Management to forthwith comply with the provisions of the Recognition Agreement.

It has further ordered the losing parties to meet the legal costs incurred by the Union in prosecuting the matter.

This was in a case in which the Union had sued the Attorney General, in a representative capacity for the Labour Commissioner, and the University of Zambia Council.

UNZALARU General Secretary Kelvin Mambwe says in effect, the Court’s judgement means that the Union will revert to the pre-existing status quo, where it remains the legally recognized bargaining entity for University Lecturers and Researchers.

In a statement, Dr Mambwe says this is an important victory of which the Union is proud of without reservation or any feeling of conceit.

“I can’t withhold the excitement I have for winning the case against the abolishment of UNZALARU in the Lusaka High Court. It is gratifying to know that we still have decent judges in our judicial system,” Dr Mambwe said.

Previous articleACC Acting Director General must be cited for contempt of Court – YALI

