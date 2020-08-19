Zesco United star goalkeeper Jacob Banda appears calm despite losing his status as first choice keeper at the Ndola side.

Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno has in recent matches established himself as the number one keeper at Zesco after switching from Red Arrows earlier this year.

Banda, 31, has been a common feature in the Zesco goal post for 15 years.

In an interview, Banda hailed the performance of his successor.

“I have done my part and the guy who has taken over has also done his part,” Banda said.

“He (Otieno) is doing very well, I congratulate him. I think he is a good replacement.”

“He should continue working hard and win something for the team as well,” Banda said.

When asked if he hopes to bounce back as Zesco number one, Banda responded:”It is by the grace of God, when God allows it I will appreciate it.”

Banda is a legend at Zesco with eight Super Division titles to his name.

Last year, he became the first goalkeeper to win eight Super Division league titles with a single club since Zesco collected their first in 2007.