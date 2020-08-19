9.5 C
Lusambo’s loyalty to President Lungu unsettles other Ministers-Official

By Chief Editor
38 views
6
A Senior Member of the ruling PF’s Central Committee has charged that Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s unshaken loyalty to President Edgar Lungu has unsettled some cabinet Ministers.

The Member who opted to have his identity withheld for the interview stated that a number of cabinet colleagues are unhappy with Mr Lusambo’s loyalty to President Lungu.

He said Mr Lusambo has always declared his unwavering loyalty for President Lungu which has unsettled some fellow Ministers.

The MCC said there is a cartel around President Lungu bent on fighting everyone defending his leadership.

“What we fear is that if these people who are disloyal to President Lungu have their way, people like Lusambo who are very loyal to His Excellency will be pushed aside so that the President is exposed,” the MCC said.

He added, “ my prayer is that the President can quickly wake up and see which people around him are helping him. What we know is that people like Lusambo are key as we go into the elections because the majority around the President are not helping him at all.”

The Member cited the issue were some cabinet Ministers openly opposed Mr Lusambo’s approach to the fight against Covid-19 only to go and back the same strategy in a cabinet meeting.

“These people don’t mean well for the President. Hon. Lusambo was all out fighting Covid-19 and they were busy disparaging his tactics but now they turn around and start implementing the same strategies in tacking Covid-19. This just confirms what some of us in the Central Committee have always suspected that some people are just fighting the Boss (President Lungu) himself and so they will fight anyone who is helping the Boss.”

He said Mr Lusambo has now been vindicated over the fight against Covid-19.

“The same thing happened during the gassing period, all the activities Hon. Lusambo initiated as Lusaka Province Minister we’re opposed. On the Copperbelt when he served as Minister, there were people fighting him and for me these fights are about his loyalty to President Lungu.”

The Member said it would be prudent for President Lungu to quickly shake up his cabinet saying it would be suicidal to go to an election with this kind of disloyalty people sitting close to the President.

“Most of us in the Central Commiter believe that Hon. Lusambo forms a key pillar to President Lungu because he is the only one able to defend the President and take on his enemies. If we only had even 10 of such Ministers, the President would be well protected,” the Member said.

Previous articleVice President Wina tests positive for Covid-19
Next articlePF adopts Ex LAZ President George Chisanga for Lukashya Constituency by election

  3. Lusambo uses Ba Edgar as door-mat. I bet he has picture of his PF boss in his toilet too, he put PF chitenge as mat to soak droppings of his urine from is uncircumcised …..
    Did you see how it displayed Ba Edgar on bill-board with wrong face mask? He makes Ba Edgar look idyotic as itself Lusambo.

  4. Here we go again. Fake news at its best. Anything that starts with chose to be anonymous is worthless. Even I can wake up today and publish an article alleging all sorts. This stinks of upnd. There is nothing wrong with being loyal to your boss. It shows that people have confidence in EC Lungus leadership. Amen

  5. So, you who hide your identity is approving the arrogance of Lusambo, beating people, putting up personal bill boards, insulting KK family that they are suffering now because they did not steal while in government. Mocking Zambians that what is K2 million as pocket money when millions of Zambians are suffering. You even wish 10 such people would protect the lazy president well. In contrast, Zambians wanted Lusambo dead when he got sick as there was peace briefly during his sickness. Read Zambians mood well to write true stories.

