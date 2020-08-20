2017 AFCON U20 winning captain Solomon Sakala says is learning valuable lessons through his development after going through the hands of four high-profile coaches for both club and country.

Sakala, 23 said he is not giving up on becoming a regular at eight-time Zambian champions Zesco United whom he joined in 2018 from Napsa Stars.

His first taste of national team football set-up was under Beston Chambeshi who coached him at both Zambia Under -20 and Under-23.

He has also received Chipolopolo call-ups under Wedson Nyirenda and Sven Vandenbroeck.

“I have been fortunate to be coached by coach George Lwandamina, Wedson Nyirenda, Beston Chambeshi, and Sven Vandenbroeck. The four coaches have some similar approaches to the game. They all believe in having defenders who are intelligent, fast, mobile, and with great aerial prowess,” Sakala told the Zesco United official website.

“I have always had these qualities but I think the four coaches have sharpened my skills further and helped me grow more in the game.”

Sakala at Zesco recently enjoyed some game time under Lwandamina during the brief period of the league restart in mid-July.

The defender started in Zesco’s last two of three league matches the outgoing champions played between July 18 and August 9 before the season was cut short from 34 to 27 rounds on August 9 when it was ended due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.