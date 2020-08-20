Chipolopolo have a definitive picture of their revised international qualifier calendar as continental action returns following a length forced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zambia, including the rest of the World, has not tasted any action since March when international football was halted as the Covid-19 virus swept across the globe.

Chipolopolo are set to resume their international competition qualifiers beat this November after initially defending their COSAFA Cup crown in October during the tournament tentatively set for South Africa.

Micho’s side will begin where they left off last March with their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader date against Botswana and home and away during the FIFA international match week of November 9-17, 2020.

Group H action will conclude during the week of March 22-30,2021with a penultimate home fixture against defending champions Algeria before visiting Zimbabwe.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H with zero points, Botswana have 1 point while Zimbabwe and Algeria have 4 and 6 points respectively after two rounds played.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers will finally kickoff with grueling doubleheaders during May 31-June 15, August 30-September 7 and October 4-12.

Group B winner will then advance to the final 10 knockout stage to be played home and away during the match week of November 8-16, 2021.

Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania are Chipolopolo’s Qatar Group B opponents.