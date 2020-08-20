9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 20, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Gets Revised 2021 AFCON and 2022 Qatar Dates Calender

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo Gets Revised 2021 AFCON and 2022 Qatar Dates Calender
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo have a definitive picture of their revised international qualifier calendar as continental action returns following a length forced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zambia, including the rest of the World, has not tasted any action since March when international football was halted as the Covid-19 virus swept across the globe.

Chipolopolo are set to resume their international competition qualifiers beat this November after initially defending their COSAFA Cup crown in October during the tournament tentatively set for South Africa.

Micho’s side will begin where they left off last March with their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader date against Botswana and home and away during the FIFA international match week of November 9-17, 2020.

Group H action will conclude during the week of March 22-30,2021with a penultimate home fixture against defending champions Algeria before visiting Zimbabwe.

Chipolopolo are bottom of Group H with zero points, Botswana have 1 point while Zimbabwe and Algeria have 4 and 6 points respectively after two rounds played.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers will finally kickoff with grueling doubleheaders during May 31-June 15, August 30-September 7 and October 4-12.

Group B winner will then advance to the final 10 knockout stage to be played home and away during the match week of November 8-16, 2021.

Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Mauritania are Chipolopolo’s Qatar Group B opponents.

Previous articleZambia’s Economic Conditions have Worsened and Prospects for Growth are Weak-BoZ Governor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo Gets Revised 2021 AFCON and 2022 Qatar Dates Calender

Chipolopolo have a definitive picture of their revised international qualifier calendar as continental action returns following a length forced...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s Economic Conditions have Worsened and Prospects for Growth are Weak-BoZ Governor

Chief Editor - 9
Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Denny Kalyalya observed that Zambia’s economic conditions during the second quarter of this year have worsened and prospects for growth...
Read more
Health

There is high Level Transmission of COVID 19 in Workplaces-Health Minister

Chief Editor - 3
Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a high-level transmission of COVID 19 in workplaces, as most workplaces in the country have...
Read more
Economy

Lubambe Copper Mine discovers a new Copper Ore Body

Chief Editor - 7
Lubambe Copper Mine has discovered a new ore body, containing 2-hundred and 35 metric tonnes of copper and cobalt, which is expected to extend...
Read more
General News

Government releases about half the Money needed for Voter Registration to ECZ

Chief Editor - 5
The government has released 325 million Kwacha to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the voter registration exercise. The voter registration exercise is expected...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Jacob Banda Adjusting to Zesco Second Choice Role

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zesco United star goalkeeper Jacob Banda appears calm despite losing his status as first choice keeper at the Ndola side. Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno has...
Read more

City of Lusaka Poach Kabwe Warriors GM

Feature Sports sports - 0
City of Lusaka have appointed South African national Justin Palmer as club General Manager. Club Secretary Chomba Mumba unveiled Palmer to the media during a...
Read more

Veteran Striker Sets Bold Target for Promoted Indeni

Feature Sports sports - 0
Striker Graven Chitalu is targeting to win the FAZ Super Division golden boot when he leads his promoted side Indeni in the top league...
Read more

Mutapa: Larry Bwalya Needed a Change of Scene

Feature Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa admits Larry Bwalya needed a change of scene after the influential midfielder left the Kitwe giants over the weekend...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.