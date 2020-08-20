9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 20, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Dora Siliya Urges Media Houses to Apply for the Government’s Stimulus Packages

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Dora Siliya Urges Media Houses to Apply for the Government's...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has urged media houses to take advantage of the stimulus packages to help their businesses transition the Covid-19 era.

Ms. Siliya says Government is aware that all businesses are suffering the adverse effects of Covid-19 and that media houses have not been spared.

She says media organisations should start thinking of themselves as business entities and come up with innovations on how to survive the decline of revenue incurred.

The Minister said this when a delegation from Free Press Initiative Zambia called on her in Lusaka today to present findings of a survey that was conducted on the impact of Covid-19 on media houses in Zambia.

And Free Press Initiative Zambia Founder Joan Chirwa said findings of the survey indicate that challenges faced by media Houses are similar in both public and private institutions.

Ms. Chirwa explained that most media houses are facing revenue decline and that the Government should consider suspending some taxes to help the media houses meet operational costs.

She said the newspaper industry in Zambia has been the hardest hit with low sales.

Previous articleThe Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Dora Siliya Urges Media Houses to Apply for the Government’s Stimulus Packages

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has urged media houses to take advantage of the stimulus packages to...
Read more
Photo Gallery

The Handover of Anti-Riot Kit to Zambia Police in Pictures

Chief Editor - 1
Read more
Columns

Face to Face Interview with Grey Zulu at 78 Years Old

Chief Editor - 1
By Kennedy Limwanya For the first time in 10 years, he gave in to an interview on the road to Zambia’s political independence, his involvement...
Read more
Health

Cloth masks do protect the wearer – breathing in less coronavirus means you get less sick

editor - 1
Masks slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 by reducing how much infected people spray the virus into the environment around them when they cough or talk. Evidence...
Read more
Headlines

Mwaliteta is still UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson

Chief Editor - 4
The UPND has refuted in strongest terms a story circulating on social media that UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has resigned. “We wish to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government releases about half the Money needed for Voter Registration to ECZ

General News Chief Editor - 7
The government has released 325 million Kwacha to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the voter registration exercise. The voter registration exercise is expected...
Read more

High Court nullifies UNZALARU dissolution

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Lusaka High Court has nullified the decision of the Labour Commissioner to terminate the Recognition Agreement between the University of Zambia Lecturers and...
Read more

ACC Acting Director General must be cited for contempt of Court – YALI

General News Chief Editor - 38
The institutional autonomy of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) must not be confused with institutional omni-righteousness so as to insulate them from any fair...
Read more

PF adopts Ex LAZ President George Chisanga for Lukashya Constituency by election

General News Chief Editor - 15
The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has adopted former Law Association of Zambia President, George Chisanga as its parliamentary candidate for Lukashya Constituency in Kasama...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.