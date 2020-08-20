Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya has urged media houses to take advantage of the stimulus packages to help their businesses transition the Covid-19 era.

Ms. Siliya says Government is aware that all businesses are suffering the adverse effects of Covid-19 and that media houses have not been spared.

She says media organisations should start thinking of themselves as business entities and come up with innovations on how to survive the decline of revenue incurred.

The Minister said this when a delegation from Free Press Initiative Zambia called on her in Lusaka today to present findings of a survey that was conducted on the impact of Covid-19 on media houses in Zambia.

And Free Press Initiative Zambia Founder Joan Chirwa said findings of the survey indicate that challenges faced by media Houses are similar in both public and private institutions.

Ms. Chirwa explained that most media houses are facing revenue decline and that the Government should consider suspending some taxes to help the media houses meet operational costs.

She said the newspaper industry in Zambia has been the hardest hit with low sales.