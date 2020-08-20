The UPND has refuted in strongest terms a story circulating on social media that UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta has resigned.

“We wish to put it on record that at no time has Mr Mwaliteta tendered a resignation letter to the UPND Secretary General seeking to be relieved of his duties,” a statement issued by the UPND media team says.

“Therefore such assertions are malicious, divisive and undeniably from enemies of the party who are hell bent on destroying the unity of the UPND.”

It says it is regrettable and sheer futility that people would resort to fabricating cheap news at the expense of championing democratic tenets and a return to the rule of law.

“The Party also wishes to report to the general public that Mr Mwaliteta has in the past days spent time with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema working on how to deal with the massive growing support of UPND in the province,” it says.

“It is fallacy of the highest order for PF propangandists to start alleging that Mr Mwaliteta has resigned when he has continually declined job offers from the ruling elite even in the face of possible death at their hands.”

“We would like to inform the public that, Mr Mwaliteta is still a member and Provincial chairperson for the UPND for the Greater City of Lusaka for the longest and foreseeable future of the party.”

It added, “We wish to further make known to our people across the country and the globe, at large that Mr Mwaliteta is a man of firm principles who cannot be bought or sold regardless of the risk ahead.”

“Therefore, we urge all well meaning Zambians to treat the story and unsubstantiated rumour with the contempt it deserves.”