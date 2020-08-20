The National Women’s League of the Patriotic Front has wished her Honour the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina a quick recovery.

Yesterday, State House announced that Mrs. Wina had tested positive for COVID 19.

And Speaking at her office in Lusaka this afternoon, Hon. Kapata who also lands and Natural Resources Minister took the time to remind citizens to adhere to COVID 19 guidelines by the Ministry of Health which include social distancing, masking up and ensuring to wash hands frequently. She said COVID is a disease that can affect anyone at any time.

“As PF National Women’s League, we join President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in wishing our mother, the Vice President, Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina a quick recovery. The news came to us as a shock,” she said.

She further said the squashing of the K750 fine by the Ministry of home affairs on all those found without a mask should not make people to go on the rampage in breaking the masking up rule as wearing a face mask will save their lives.

” We wish our dear mother a quick recovery and look forward to her return to work,” said Honourable Kapata.