Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said that there is a high-level transmission of COVID 19 in workplaces, as most workplaces in the country have now recorded positive Covid-19 cases.

Speaking during the routine updates in Lusaka yesterday, Dr Chilufya has since called on employers to put in place Workplace wellness Programmes to protect employees from contracting the virus and adhere to the presidential directive for non-essential employees to work from home.

The Minister’s sentiments were amplified by Zambia National Public Health Institute Director Victor Mukonka who said that the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases coming from workplaces needs to be addressed by putting in place public health measures.

Prof. Mukonka urged employers to adhere to presidential directives and ensure non-essential workers work from home using technology.

At the same briefing, Dr. Chilufya also disclosed that 237 new cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours out of 845 tests conducted and that the new infections indicate a wide geographical spread in the country.

Dr. Chilufya said two deaths were recorded at Levy Mwanawasa Isolation centre and 3 Brought In Dead have been recorded on the Copperbelt Province.

He said the cumulative number of deaths now stands at 269 with 79 classified as Covid-19 deaths while 187 are Covid-19 associated deaths and three are pending classification.

Dr. Chilufya said recoveries continue to be high with 350 in the last 24 hours.