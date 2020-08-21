Chipolopolo have secured friendly dates against the United Arab Emirates.

Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said they have been invited for two friendlies in the Gulf state.

This will be the two countries debut meeting.

“In October, we are looking to have a double program were the senior Chipolopolo will play two international matches against the United Arab Emirates but we shall still see what will happen because sometimes even the best planning needs to have a plan B,” Micho said.

“So we are expecting to play those two friendlies in October and then we shall seize that moment also to prepare for the COSAFA Cup tournament being the defending champions.

“We shall probably use that to prepare for the CHAN local based team in order to give them the best possible preparation.”

The COSAFA Cup is tentatively scheduled to be held in South Africa, also this October, should Covid-19 conditions be favourable to host the tournament.

Micho has so far overseen one game in charge following his appointment in February in a 1-0 friendly win over Malawi on March 12 in Lusaka before the Covid-19 pandemic halted all international action to date.