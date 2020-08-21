9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Secure UAE Friendly Dates

By sports
38 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chipolopolo Secure UAE Friendly Dates
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo have secured friendly dates against the United Arab Emirates.
Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said they have been invited for two friendlies in the Gulf state.

This will be the two countries debut meeting.

“In October, we are looking to have a double program were the senior Chipolopolo will play two international matches against the United Arab Emirates but we shall still see what will happen because sometimes even the best planning needs to have a plan B,” Micho said.

“So we are expecting to play those two friendlies in October and then we shall seize that moment also to prepare for the COSAFA Cup tournament being the defending champions.

“We shall probably use that to prepare for the CHAN local based team in order to give them the best possible preparation.”

The COSAFA Cup is tentatively scheduled to be held in South Africa, also this October, should Covid-19 conditions be favourable to host the tournament.

Micho has so far overseen one game in charge following his appointment in February in a 1-0 friendly win over Malawi on March 12 in Lusaka before the Covid-19 pandemic halted all international action to date.

Previous articleNdola United Seek Business Partner

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chipolopolo Secure UAE Friendly Dates

Chipolopolo have secured friendly dates against the United Arab Emirates. Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said they have been invited...
Read more
Feature Sports

Ndola United Seek Business Partner

sports - 0
Ndola City Council is seeking partners in the running of Ndola United Football Club. The team is currently competing in FAZ Copperbelt Division 1. United have...
Read more
Headlines

Spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic Continues , with the Remotest Districts Recording Cases of the Virus

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia has continued to see the geographical spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the remotest districts recording cases of the virus. Health Minister...
Read more
General News

Water Treatment Infrastructure in Kabwe is a Disaster in the Making -Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister, Jonas Chanda has described as tragic, the state of infrastructure used to treat water and sewerage in...
Read more
Economy

Come up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for customers-Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has challenged banks to come up with alternative banking strategies that will make debt servicing easier for customers during the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ndola United Seek Business Partner

Feature Sports sports - 0
Ndola City Council is seeking partners in the running of Ndola United Football Club. The team is currently competing in FAZ Copperbelt Division 1. United have...
Read more

2017 AFCON U20 Captain Sakala Thanks Four Coaches

Feature Sports sports - 0
2017 AFCON U20 winning captain Solomon Sakala says is learning valuable lessons through his development after going through the hands of four high-profile coaches...
Read more

Chipolopolo Gets Revised 2021 AFCON and 2022 Qatar Dates Calender

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo have a definitive picture of their revised international qualifier calendar as continental action returns following a length forced break due to the Covid-19...
Read more

Jacob Banda Adjusting to Zesco Second Choice Role

Feature Sports sports - 2
Zesco United star goalkeeper Jacob Banda appears calm despite losing his status as first choice keeper at the Ndola side. Kenyan goalkeeper Ian Otieno has...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.