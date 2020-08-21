9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Come up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for customers-Finance Minister

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy Come up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has challenged banks to come up with alternative banking strategies that will make debt servicing easier for customers during the COVID-19 period.

Dr. Ng’andu says the rise in Covid-19 infections has resulted in a significant strain on the health care system and has crippled fiscal budgets worldwide.

The finance minister was speaking in Lusaka today during the launch of the Development Bank of Zambia -DBZ- COVID-19 Relief Package worth 120 million dollars.

Dr. Ng’andu said such strategies help to mitigate the negative economic and financial impacts of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, DBZ Board Chairperson Pinalo Chifwanakeni said the COVID-19 relief package gives the existing DBZ clients an opportunity to continue their debt servicing obligations without the burden of servicing the interest component.

Professor Chifwanakeni said clients who sign up for the package will only need to service their principal repayment obligations through the relief period under the prevailing terms and conditions.

And DBZ Managing Director Samuel Bwalya said the relief package is part of the bank’s new strategic vision and is a demonstration of how the bank is being repositioned to become an active player in the country’s development process.

Previous articleEl Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single ‘Heatwave’ featuring James Sakala

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Come up with alternative banking strategies tol make debt servicing easier for customers-Finance Minister

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has challenged banks to come up with alternative banking strategies that will make debt servicing...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

El Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single ‘Heatwave’ featuring James Sakala

staff - 0
‘Heatwave’ is a high energy, feel-good summer song that fuses Kalindula music with Western piano-house. The track features the multiple-award winning Kalindula artist James...
Read more
Headlines

PF to take Stern and Appropriate Disciplinary Action Against Jay Jay Banda

Chief Editor - 18
The Ruling Patriotic Front(PF) has said that the party will take what it described as stern and appropriate disciplinary action against Eastern Province Youth...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo

staff - 13
The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his capacity as the Brand Ambassador...
Read more
Entertainment News

Lets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka

staff - 2
Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka shares about how to be consistent. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ekt6M8JdM-w
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ministry of Labour not happy with the salary disparities at TAZARA between Zambian and Tanzanian workers

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Ministry of Labour is not happy with the salary disparities at TAZARA, between Zambian and Tanzanian workers. The Ministry has discovered that TAZARA workers...
Read more

Zambia’s Economic Conditions have Worsened and Prospects for Growth are Weak-BoZ Governor

Economy Chief Editor - 29
Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Denny Kalyalya observed that Zambia’s economic conditions during the second quarter of this year have worsened and prospects for growth...
Read more

Lubambe Copper Mine discovers a new Copper Ore Body

Economy Chief Editor - 10
Lubambe Copper Mine has discovered a new ore body, containing 2-hundred and 35 metric tonnes of copper and cobalt, which is expected to extend...
Read more

Farmers are Free to sell their Maize to Anyone-Agriculture Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 9
Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has said that the government is not forcing farmers to sell their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). Mr. Katambo...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.