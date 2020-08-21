9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

El Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single ‘Heatwave’ featuring James Sakala

By staff
38 views
0
Feature Lifestyle El Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single...
staff

‘Heatwave’ is a high energy, feel-good summer song that fuses Kalindula music with Western piano-house. The track features the multiple-award winning Kalindula artist James Sakala who has worked with numerous top African musicians including the late Zimbabwean superstar Oliver Mtukudzi. El Mukuka and James Sakala wrote ‘Heatwave’ alongside American singer-songwriter Bailey Hyneman.

Mukuka delves further into the song, saying “’Heatwave’ to me is a song about letting your hair down and having an amazing summer night filled with romance, dancing and bliss. In the 27 years I’ve been on this earth, I can’t think of a time when uplifting music was needed more than it is right now. I truly hope this song succeeds in shining a little light on as many people as it can during these dire times.”

The release of ‘Heatwave’ is accompanied by remixes from Cee ElAssaad and Mario Da Ragnio & Mikimoto, adding a wide variety of listening and dancing enjoyment for ‘Heatwave’.

Cee ElAssaad was ranked as 21st best afro house artist in 2016 by Traxsource and is a seasoned music lover and one of the most prominent DJs and producers in the African house music scene. Considered by many as one of Morocco’s leading DJs, Cee ElAssaad has played alongside legendary international acts such as Louie Vega, Osunlade, Todd Terry, Quentin Harris, Kiko Navarro, DJ Rocco, Djeff Afrozilla & Boddhi Satva. Cee ElAssaad and El Mukuka met in Rome in 2019 whilst on tour and hit it off!

Du?sseldorf based producer and DJ Mario Da Ragnio is considered one of the most uprising artists emerging from Germany’s underground scene. With his releases on renowned labels across Europe and massive steady support by the world’s elite DJs – as a solo artist or executive producer behind various talents – the ambitious Rhinelander with Italian roots is right on target standing his ground in the world of electronic underground music.

German producer Mikio Gruschinske has been in the music industry since 1996 and was a touring DJ / producer from 2003 to 2016 under the name Plastik Funk with his buddy Rafael (who is continuing the project now). Beginning of 2017 he retired from touring and DJing and switched to the label side. Mikimoto is his current project where he focuses on producing music that comes from his heart and where it all began: House.

The weather is warming up, winter is going away and there’s a ‘Heatwave’ that needs to be on everyone’s playlist!

‘El Mukuka ft. James Sakala – Heatwave’ is out now across all digital platforms:

Previous articlePF to take Stern and Appropriate Disciplinary Action Against Jay Jay Banda

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

El Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single ‘Heatwave’ featuring James Sakala

‘Heatwave’ is a high energy, feel-good summer song that fuses Kalindula music with Western piano-house. The track features the...
Read more
Headlines

PF to take Stern and Appropriate Disciplinary Action Against Jay Jay Banda

Chief Editor - 15
The Ruling Patriotic Front(PF) has said that the party will take what it described as stern and appropriate disciplinary action against Eastern Province Youth...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo

staff - 13
The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his capacity as the Brand Ambassador...
Read more
Entertainment News

Lets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka

staff - 2
Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka shares about how to be consistent. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ekt6M8JdM-w
Read more
Columns

ACC DG in Contempt of Court: Who will watch the Watchman?

Chief Editor - 33
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction In the last few weeks, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has come under spotlight, with some sections of society calling for its disbandment...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Miles sampa promotes the sport of polo

Feature Lifestyle staff - 13
The Mayor of Lusaka Miles Sampa in collaboration with Vatra Water hosted a polo training session yesterday in his capacity as the Brand Ambassador...
Read more

Lets Talk Music with Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Afrimma Award winning artist, Hazel Mak from Malawi shares tips on the importance of having a team. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=equ4zy_OMMc
Read more

Challenges of raising an autistic child

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
In this episode of Studio Ken, two parents - Mainza and Len Kawanu - discuss the challenges of raising an autistic child and how...
Read more

LET’S TALK MUSIC

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
Chembo Liandisha aka Chembomusic is Zambian singer/songwriter and Actor with over 5 years experience in the music industry. In 2017 she released her debut...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.