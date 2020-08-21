9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 21, 2020
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

Lets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka

By staff
38 views
0
Entertainment News Lets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka
staff

Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka shares about how to be consistent.

Previous articleACC DG in Contempt of Court: Who will watch the Watchman?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

Lets Talk Music with Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka

Zambian Hiphop Artist Sticka shares about how to be consistent. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ekt6M8JdM-w
Read more
Columns

ACC DG in Contempt of Court: Who will watch the Watchman?

Chief Editor - 10
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction In the last few weeks, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has come under spotlight, with some sections of society calling for its disbandment...
Read more
General News

MMD Wonders Whether the PF Government is Preparing for Civil Unrest

Chief Editor - 15
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has wondered why the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government has procured anti violence machinery for...
Read more
General News

Sinkamba Lambasts SADC Heads Again, Reiterates that they are A Bunch of Cheerleaders

Chief Editor - 6
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has lambasted SADC Heads of State and Government for moving at lightning speed to cheer outcome of elections when...
Read more
General News

Towers are putting more money in people’s pockets-Kafwaya

Chief Editor - 4
Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says taking mobile phone services to rural areas is helping put more money in people’s pockets. Mr Kafwaya observed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm her involvement with August Alsina

Entertainment News editor - 9
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back." But the couple came together for a special Friday edition...
Read more

Ariel collaborates with Nigeria’s Jid-Vocals on WeWe Bwana

Entertainment News staff - 3
Zambian Soul Singer Ariel calls upon his Nigerian counterpart Jid-Vocals on a mid-tempo groovy jam titled WeWe Bwana translated as you’re the Boss/King/Leader in...
Read more

Fred Mukwita : Covid-19 song

Entertainment News editor - 6
https://youtu.be/ZpiPNyTgPPo Sung in Zambian Local language to sensitise the locals in Solwezi North Western Province on measures to help mitigate the spread of corona virus.
Read more

I am not PF, I am neutral- Chefy 187

Entertainment News editor - 22
Popular Zambian hip hop artiste Kondwani Kaira, better known by his stage name Chefy 187 says he has no affiliation with the ruling PF. Clarifying...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.