Friday, August 21, 2020
General News
MMD Wonders Whether the PF Government is Preparing for Civil Unrest

By Chief Editor
The Opposition New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) has wondered why the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government has procured anti violence machinery for the Zambia Police Service.

Yesterday, the 19th of August 2020 the Government through the Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen kampyongo handed over different anti violence machinery which are worth millions of dollars to the Zambia Police service.

New Hope MMD Spokesperson Dr. Cephas Mukuka has described the buying of anti riot equipment as reckless spending.

“The New Hope MMD have learned with shock that the PF led Government has decided to spend the little forex that we have as a Nation on non essential products like anti riot machinery. We have retirees who have been camping in the cold at Ministry of Justice who have not been paid and the Government decides to spend money on non essential equipment. We this expenditure is reckless spending by the PF”, Dr. Mukuka said.

Dr. Mukuka then wondered why the PF should buy such machinery when Zambia is a peaceful Nation.

“Secondly, we would like for the PF to inform the Nation what was the rationale of buying such machinery at a time when our economy is nose diving? We ask this because the People of Zambia are known beyond reasonable doubt that they are a peaceful Country”, Dr. Mukuka said.

Dr. Mukuka then advised the PF to peaceful handover power next year should they lose like the way the MMD did in 2011 instead of using this equipment to victimise the people.

“One would have the impression that the buying such equipment might be a plot by our colleagues to reject next year’s results. We would like to encourage them to take a leaf from us and peacefully hand over power as we did, should they lose”, Dr. Mukuka said

Part of the anti violence machinery for the Zambia Police Service
Part of the anti violence machinery for the Zambia Police Service

  5. The seed of social unrest has been planted int the country by the Patriotic Front and the name Patriot does not define the agenda of their party for the country . Whether it takes 30 years from, the fact is that there will be an erosion of peace in Zambia.

