Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says taking mobile phone services to rural areas is helping put more money in people’s pockets.

Mr Kafwaya observed that opening up mobile phone connectivity in rural areas is transforming livelihoods of the people and creating new business opportunities for villagers.

He stated that farmers are now able to source and negotiate for better prices for their produce on the phone without needing to travel to the district centre and thereby saving them time and money.

Mr Kafwaya who is also Lunte Member of Parliament was speaking on Thursday when he commissioned two Zamtel network towers at Baselio Moseni and Shibwalya Kapila in Lunte District in Northern Province.

The two network towers are part of the seven that have been erected in Lunte District from the GRZ Communication Tower project phase II.

Mr Kafwaya said the promise of putting more money in people’s pockets is now being fulfilled by the availability of mobile phone services in remote areas as villagers can now communicate with the rest of the world without having to leave their vicinity.

“This is what we mean when we say we are putting more money in your pocket. That money you would have spent to travel by bus to go to town to make a call we now stay in your pocket and be used on other things,” Mr Kafwaya said.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu for spearheading development to all parts of Zambia and ensuring that no one is left behind.

“As the people of Lunte, we thank His Excellency for bringing development to all the areas including Lunte, this is a President who does not want to leave any one behind. The use of these towers is not based on segregation, anyone can use them. You the people of Baseli Moseni are now just like your friends at Shibwalya Kapila, at Zacharia Chanda, at Mukupa Kaoma, at Mulenga Kapesa and at Chitoshi who have these towers,” he stated.

Mr Kafwaya declared that the days of people having to climb hills to make phone calls are now gone.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta revealed that the telecommunication firm has so far erected 717 towers that are now operational.

“It is worth noting that in Northern Province alone, we have constructed 127 sites with Lunte District receiving seven (7) sites. Zamtel is contributing towards improving the livelihood of the people particularly in rural areas as they are now able to undertake Business activities with people from different parts of the Country,’ Mr Mupeta said.

“We would like to call upon the people of Lunte and Baselio Moseni in particular to come on board and work with Zamtel as customers and Agents of various products and services. This is one way of empowering our people as they will now venture into business by partnering with Zamtel.”

The Zamtel CEO said his company has noted the massive economic potential that Lunte District has especially in the area of agriculture.

He said the coming up of infrastructure such as Communications Towers will help increase the production of various agricultural produce as farmers will be able to communicate with suppliers of inputs.

“Farmers can also receive payments for their produce on our Mobile Money platform, Zamtel Kwacha. This is a convenient and secure payment option which also helps reduce the handling of cash. We also believe that investments in infrastructure development will also create a number of business opportunities for the people in the surrounding areas,” he said.