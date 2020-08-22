Those who are in the habit of saying President Edgar Lungu is not working should be laughed at and not taken seriously, says Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya.

He said this in an interview with media when he inspected the construction of the 31 stretch road from Mulenga Mapesa to Mukupa Kaoma.

Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, said the people from both Chiefs Mukupa Kaoma and Chitoshi had requested government to work on this road to shorten the distance they cover.

“This river you are seeing behind you is Lukulu, it separates Kanyanta and Kalungwisha wards of Chief Mukupa Kaoma and Chief Chitoshi respectively. So the people in the two wards requested government to work on this important road. It’s a short cut when you are coming from Mukupa Kaoma going to Kasama,” he said.

“This is just a temporal bridge you are seeing just to easy the movements of the contractor (ZNS) who are working on this road as well as the people like the way we have used it. And I can tell you that we have already requested for pieces of belly bridges from Mongu and be able to put here. So we are just waiting for the measurements.”

Hon Kafwaya said the last time the road was worked on was 53 years ago saying the people are grateful to the PF Government for having responded to their cry to work on this road.

“The story here is finished. The people are grateful to this government. So you have to laugh at those saying His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not working, laugh at them,” he added.

The 31 kilometers stretch will have two bridges one at Lukulu and the other one at Kasanshi.