Those who are in the habit of saying President Edgar Lungu is not working should be laughed at and not taken seriously, says Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya.
He said this in an interview with media when he inspected the construction of the 31 stretch road from Mulenga Mapesa to Mukupa Kaoma.
Hon Kafwaya, who is also Transport and Communications Minister, said the people from both Chiefs Mukupa Kaoma and Chitoshi had requested government to work on this road to shorten the distance they cover.
“This river you are seeing behind you is Lukulu, it separates Kanyanta and Kalungwisha wards of Chief Mukupa Kaoma and Chief Chitoshi respectively. So the people in the two wards requested government to work on this important road. It’s a short cut when you are coming from Mukupa Kaoma going to Kasama,” he said.
“This is just a temporal bridge you are seeing just to easy the movements of the contractor (ZNS) who are working on this road as well as the people like the way we have used it. And I can tell you that we have already requested for pieces of belly bridges from Mongu and be able to put here. So we are just waiting for the measurements.”
Hon Kafwaya said the last time the road was worked on was 53 years ago saying the people are grateful to the PF Government for having responded to their cry to work on this road.
“The story here is finished. The people are grateful to this government. So you have to laugh at those saying His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not working, laugh at them,” he added.
The 31 kilometers stretch will have two bridges one at Lukulu and the other one at Kasanshi.
Even my garden boy back home , give the billions lungu has had access to, can build like that , but on top of that can do a better job by growing the economy……..
Name any economic indicators that have grown under lungu ??? None , zero
All negative. Every thing has contracted.
KIKIKIKI,U ARE A LAUGHING STALK.WHAT IS HE WORKING?WHEN EVERYTHING IS CRABBLING? MWANITENKUNYA BA MUDALA.
Everything is crumbling under his leadership and only his PF ministers and cadres see developments in their pockets.
Who should be praising Edgar Lungu, ministers or ordinary people who are the ultimate affected ones?
Self praise has no recommendation.
PF must go!
No matter what people can say about Lungu they are just waisting their time because the man has demonstrated the zeal to develop Zambia and leave a very powerful legacy amongst all the Presidents that have ruled this country so far. Let’s give praise where it is due.
It is only you who has not seen the fake pictures of roads on his facebook page that is why you think he is working . You also have not been told that two million Kwacha to Tasila is loose change .The question you have to ask yourself is ;If two million Kwacha is nothing to a former grave digger , then how much Tax payers cash has he stolen .
Ba Spaka-Lungu took over the country with a GDP of $21bn and it stands at $27bn today despite a historic commodities bust which saw our main export lose 40% of its value. He found the country with a critical power deficit left by 20 years of MMD lack of foresight and will be commissioning the 750mw Kafue Lower power plant, the first built in over 45 years since the UNIP era. He is only one of the presidents to oversee a 3 million plus maize bumper harvest. Spaka, Mutotwe’s statement has a lot of truth in it, my guy!!
Kongola-you see, the problem with you colonised tribalist opposition goons, you fail to substantiate your allegations. You cried for Chitotela’s arrest but when the Courts gave you a chance to show Zambians what you knew, you wilted like a thirsty plant and shamed yourselves. It’s corruption, corruption, thieves, thieves, why can’t you show us what only you see??? Mwanawasa, Nchito and M’membe called FTJ a thief but in 7 years failed to have him arrested until the courts acquitted him, that method won’t work on Edgar Lungu!!
HAHAHAHAHA I am laughing at them. Ba diaspora and upnd mwanyala
