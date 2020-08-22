President Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga.
The sudden changes at the Central Bank were confirmed in a statement released by State House Saturday evening.
According to the statement released to the media, President Lungu has appointed Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet – Finance and Economic Development. Mr Christopher Mphanza
MVunga as the new Bank of Zambia Governor subject to ratification by the National Assembly.
President Lungu has also appointed Ministry of National Development Planning director development planning, Dr Mike Masiye as Deputy Secretary to
the Cabinet Finance and Economic Development, taking over from Mr. MVungda.
The President has wished Dr Kalyalya well in his future endeavours and wished Mr. Mvunga and Dr. Masiye, respectively, success in their new roles.
No Reasons were given for Dr. Kalyalya’s dismissal.
It was coming, especially after his honest statement about Zambia’s economic outlook
zikolino izavuta
I saw it coming but he was just being truthful. The economic landscape is a disaster in this country. The over-borrowing has completely eclipsed bright ideas to salvage the economy. Mvunga will do nothing about it its all done and dusted – kwasila. The tuma Yes bwana savages are a big let down in this country.
Disaster!!!
Bracing for hyperinflation ine.
Mvunga will just turn all the economic graphs upsidedown and all will be well again for his boss!! Perhaps they now want to print money.