President Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga.

The sudden changes at the Central Bank were confirmed in a statement released by State House Saturday evening.

According to the statement released to the media, President Lungu has appointed Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet – Finance and Economic Development. Mr Christopher Mphanza

MVunga as the new Bank of Zambia Governor subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

President Lungu has also appointed Ministry of National Development Planning director development planning, Dr Mike Masiye as Deputy Secretary to

the Cabinet Finance and Economic Development, taking over from Mr. MVungda.

The President has wished Dr Kalyalya well in his future endeavours and wished Mr. Mvunga and Dr. Masiye, respectively, success in their new roles.

No Reasons were given for Dr. Kalyalya’s dismissal.