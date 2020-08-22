9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Lungu Fires Bank of Zambia Governor , Replaces Him with Christopher Mvunga

By Chief Editor
38 views
5
Headlines President Lungu Fires Bank of Zambia Governor , Replaces Him with...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga.

The sudden changes at the Central Bank were confirmed in a statement released by State House Saturday evening.

According to the statement released to the media, President Lungu has appointed Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet – Finance and Economic Development. Mr Christopher Mphanza
MVunga as the new Bank of Zambia Governor subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

President Lungu has also appointed Ministry of National Development Planning director development planning, Dr Mike Masiye as Deputy Secretary to
the Cabinet Finance and Economic Development, taking over from Mr. MVungda.

The President has wished Dr Kalyalya well in his future endeavours and wished Mr. Mvunga and Dr. Masiye, respectively, success in their new roles.

No Reasons were given for Dr. Kalyalya’s dismissal.

Previous articleMicho Commences Countdown for November Botswana Doubleheader
Next articlePresidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption

5 COMMENTS

  3. I saw it coming but he was just being truthful. The economic landscape is a disaster in this country. The over-borrowing has completely eclipsed bright ideas to salvage the economy. Mvunga will do nothing about it its all done and dusted – kwasila. The tuma Yes bwana savages are a big let down in this country.
    Disaster!!!

  5. Mvunga will just turn all the economic graphs upsidedown and all will be well again for his boss!! Perhaps they now want to print money.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Presidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption

By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member. This is a call to all citizens loyal to the Republic of Zambia...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Fires Bank of Zambia Governor , Replaces Him with Christopher Mvunga

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet...
Read more
Feature Sports

Micho Commences Countdown for November Botswana Doubleheader

sports - 7
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the countdown to November’s 2021 AFCON qualifying doubleheader date against Botswana has begun despite the game being over...
Read more
General News

Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19

Chief Editor - 17
Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19 and the condition is stable. Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this during the routine Covid...
Read more
Feature Politics

Political Parties told to adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines in the forth-coming by election

Chief Editor - 5
Patriotic Front-PF Lukashya Constituency by-election Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile has called on political parties that will take part in the forth-coming by election to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government Wins International Case in which it was accused of Corruptly Awarding a Contract to AVIC International

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Government has won a case in which Lodestar International, a Company registered in North Carolina, USA, took the Government to court...
Read more

The K470 multi-million Youth Empowerment Fund Questioned by OYV, The Initiative Falls Short of Set Benchmarks

Headlines Chief Editor - 4
Operation Young Vote (OYV) has said that the K470 multi-million youth empowerment fund launched by President Edgar Lungu in Ndola on 15th August 2020...
Read more

Spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic Continues , with the Remotest Districts Recording Cases of the Virus

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Zambia has continued to see the geographical spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the remotest districts recording cases of the virus. Health Minister...
Read more

PF to take Stern and Appropriate Disciplinary Action Against Jay Jay Banda

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
The Ruling Patriotic Front(PF) has said that the party will take what it described as stern and appropriate disciplinary action against Eastern Province Youth...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.