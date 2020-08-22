9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 22, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Presidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Columns Presidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.

This is a call to all citizens loyal to the Republic of Zambia to stop, think and ask questions, of the non institutional, non legal platform of disbursing “empowerment” under the veil of the so-called Presidential Empowerment Fund Initiative (PEFI) – said to be sponsored by President Edgar Lungu.

Levy Patrick Mwanawasa (RIP) is remembered for his unrelenting crusade against politically motivated corruption by high ranking government officials.

FTJ (RIP) was one of his principal victims. The former President had set up a Presidential Slush Fund, similar to what President Lungu has done, which used to receive millions of US dollars from the Ministry of Finance, for the president to administer as he pleased – no questions asked. The result was a multimillion dollar trial involving 168 counts of corruption charges involving close to $50m.

What stunned the nation was not some “legitimate” payments paid to private security contractors from the London hosted ZANACO bank account (famously knowns as the ZAMTROP account) , but rather payments channelled to the former president’s friends, family and political collaborators – not to mention millions of dollars spent on shopping sprees.

For a long time, the ZAMTROP account was impossible to audit because of the special dispensation with which it was managed. Therefore, the corruption and plunder schemes were only uncovered after Levy Mwanawasa lifted the lid on it and allowed private auditors to look into the account.

Of course, at the time of the trial, Zambia’s debt was a mere $5.4bn and only 20% of our national revenue was servicing external debt.

The current Presidential Empowerment Fund Initiative by President Lungu will prove a lot more problematic for us, and for various reasons.

1. No one knows where the money comes from
2. No one can audit the scheme as long as the President whose name appears on the fund is in office
3. No one knows what bank accounts, if any, are attached to the fund.

All we keep seeing is the “fund” churning out “empowerment” in the form of cash, buses, projects and equipment; with known named “cooperatives” clear beneficiaries of the same.

Now, when the time for reckoning comes, all those who are actively involved in the handling and distribution of funds under the PEFI will have questions to answer in that regard.

Today, we see PF operatives being flown on military aircrafts transporting bags of cash under the PEFI for nationwide distribution.

Once the reign of this President is over, and once the reign of the Patriotic Front (PF) is over, and at a time when Zambia is losing around $2.5bn per year to corruption; we will need to look back at the PEFI and its core participants and ask the question that no one wants to ask right now:

Where does this money come from?

Previous articlePresident Lungu Fires Bank of Zambia Governor , Replaces Him with Christopher Mvunga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Presidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption

By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member. This is a call to all citizens loyal to the Republic of Zambia...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu Fires Bank of Zambia Governor , Replaces Him with Christopher Mvunga

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet...
Read more
Feature Sports

Micho Commences Countdown for November Botswana Doubleheader

sports - 3
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic says the countdown to November’s 2021 AFCON qualifying doubleheader date against Botswana has begun despite the game being over...
Read more
General News

Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19

Chief Editor - 17
Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19 and the condition is stable. Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this during the routine Covid...
Read more
Feature Politics

Political Parties told to adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines in the forth-coming by election

Chief Editor - 5
Patriotic Front-PF Lukashya Constituency by-election Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile has called on political parties that will take part in the forth-coming by election to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Leadership Matters: Remembering Levy Mwanawasa

Columns Chief Editor - 20
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 19 August 2008, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, the third President of Zambia, died in a French hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke....
Read more

ACC DG in Contempt of Court: Who will watch the Watchman?

Columns Chief Editor - 40
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction In the last few weeks, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has come under spotlight, with some sections of society calling for its disbandment...
Read more

Face to Face Interview with Grey Zulu at 78 Years Old

Columns Chief Editor - 5
By Kennedy Limwanya For the first time in 10 years, he gave in to an interview on the road to Zambia’s political independence, his involvement...
Read more

Toxic Politics and Stunted Development: Can We Turn Politics into a Tool of national development?

Columns Chief Editor - 8
By Micheal Sibelo ''There is something terribly wrong with a political philosophy that turns us into people that hate one another in our own country....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.