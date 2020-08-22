Southern Province Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale says there are no maneuvers to deny people of Southern Province access to National Registration Cards (NRCs).

In an interview with Chikuni Radio, Dr. Hamukale says he cannot facilitate such scheme against his own people of Southern.

Dr. Hamukale has dismissed allegations that government is trying to disadvantage people of Southern Province from getting NRCs in large numbers as the region is perceived to be the stronghold for opposition UNPD.

The Minister stated that serving in Patriotic Front (PF) lead government does not make him a lesser Tonga to facilitate the alleged scheme he said cannot be implemented in Southern Province.

And Dr. Hamukale says the process of getting NRCs in Southern Province is going on well but observed the need to sensitize people to know that NRC is a constitutional right to a person who has reached the age of 16 years.