Saturday, August 22, 2020
There are no maneuvers to deny people of Southern Province access to National Registration Cards-Hamukale

By Chief Editor
Southern Province Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale says there are no maneuvers to deny people of Southern Province access to National Registration Cards (NRCs).

In an interview with Chikuni Radio, Dr. Hamukale says he cannot facilitate such scheme against his own people of Southern.

Dr. Hamukale has dismissed allegations that government is trying to disadvantage people of Southern Province from getting NRCs in large numbers as the region is perceived to be the stronghold for opposition UNPD.

The Minister stated that serving in Patriotic Front (PF) lead government does not make him a lesser Tonga to facilitate the alleged scheme he said cannot be implemented in Southern Province.

And Dr. Hamukale says the process of getting NRCs in Southern Province is going on well but observed the need to sensitize people to know that NRC is a constitutional right to a person who has reached the age of 16 years.

4 COMMENTS

  2. This is a ploy by the tribal upnd party. They always use lies to make their stronghold areas think that they are being disadvantaged as a trible or region. They play on their minds to get their votes. Meanwhile the development we have taken to those areas is easy for all to see. In fact is one of the reasons we won the recent by elections in upnd stronghold. Fake news by upnd won’t help them. Voetsek

  3. This is a ploy by the tribal upnd party. They always use lies to make their stronghold areas think that they are being disadvantaged as a trible or region. They play on their minds to get their votes. Meanwhile the development we have taken to those areas is easy for all to see. In fact is one of the reasons we won the recent by elections in upnd stronghold. Fake news by upnd won’t help them. Voetsek. Kaizar

  4. PF niba Onion mumenso twanaka nabo bamambala! The police and Army should arrest the pompwe who said ubomba mwibala alya mwibala, and that kaponya minister Boman Lufyono who steals for the future of his family!

