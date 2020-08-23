FAZ has announced that the 2019/2020 season for lower leagues and women competitions will be concluded when teams play an equal number of games.

The lower leagues and women competitions were halted in March following the outbreak of the Covid-19.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says Football House has also provided the road-map for promotional play-offs for the National Division One.

“Following the continued upsurge in numbers of people contracting the Coronavirus, the stopping of the Premier League games, and the advice from the Ministry of Health, the Executive Committee have evoked Article 79 of the FAZ Constitution and decided to curtail the provincial leagues,” says Kashala.

The National Division One promotion playoffs are tentatively scheduled take place from 14th October to 18th October 2020.

According to the resolutions of the FAZ Executive Committee, provincial leagues with 16 teams will play 22 matches before closing the league while 18 team leagues will close at week 24.

Below are the rest of the resolutions contained in a media statement issued by FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala:

i) All the teams must be tested for COVID – 19 and obtain the test results before playing any game.

ii) The dates for the catch-up games and the two more games will only be fixed after getting the clearance from Ministry of Health and after all the clubs have done the testing and obtained the test results.

iii) All the remaining games must be concluded by Sunday 11th October 2020 to pave way for the National Division One Playoffs that will start on Wednesday 14th October 2020.