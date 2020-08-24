9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 24, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

Chief Chiwala Calls On Companies In His Chiefdom To Plough Back To Communities

By Chief Editor
Senior Chief Chiwala has told companies in his Chiefdom to ploughing back to communities as their cooperate social responsbility.

Senior Chief Chiwala has since commended Zambezi Portland Cement Company for its positive social Corporate Responsibility programs in the Chiefdom.

The traditional leader said this when Zambezi Portland Cement handed over the two borehole pumps to the community of Chilangwa in his Chiefdom.

He said he has continued to engage the companies with the locals to ensure that they come up with cooperate social responsibility programs which would plough back to the communities and better the lives of the people.

Senior Chief Chiwala said water has been a challenge for the people for a long time now adding that it is unfortunate that people will opt to vandalise things that help them like pumps.

He told Zambezi Portland Cement Company that the pumps where to little for the population in Chilangwa but that the gesture has changed the lives of the people.

And speaking at the hand ceremony Zambezi Portland Cement Company reiterated it’s commitment to improving the lives of people in areas it operates in.

ZPCC Chief Executive Officer Gomeli litana said the company will continue to plough back to communities by identifying needy areas and putting up Infrastructure such as the boreholes which were being handed over to the community.

Litana whose speech was read on his behalf by Assistant Technical Director Mwangala Situmbeko, said the company will continue to help communities that so as to improve their livelihood.

“In 2014, Zambezi Portland Cement embarked on a journey to improve the lives of families in Chief Chiwala’s region in Masaiti District who were displaced from the land obtained for industrialisation. This journey was for the company to construct 125 two-bedroomed houses and boreholes for the affected subjects at a cost of US $1Million.

“The houses units were commissioned and handed over a couples ago. Today we are here to officially handover to the community 2 by 5000 litres Solar Powered boreholes complete with with Steel stands which were part of the housing projects.

“The boreholes will go a long way in the provision of clean water supply for the local community. Clean water is essential not only to remain safe from disease but also to maintain good health,” he said.

He added that his company will continue to work with government and other like minded organizations to ensure that people’s lives are improved.

And Masaiti District Commissioner Patrick Zulu said the company should do more for the community.

He said Zambezi Portland Cement is now fully operating in Masaiti hence the need to up their community services to the people.

