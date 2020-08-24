9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 24, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

It’s Unacceptable for Kitwe Central Hospital Management to Allow Rats in Patients Wards-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
General News It's Unacceptable for Kitwe Central Hospital Management to Allow Rats in...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has conducted an impromptu spot-check on Kitwe Central Hospital to establish what triggered uncontrolled rodents in a video that has gone viral.

After interacting with patients and health staff for over two hours, Dr. Chilufya established that there was gross negligence by management because the hospital had received K1.5 million for rehabilitation works at the hospital.

He said in as much as the hospital was old it was unacceptable that management would allow rats in patients wards especially after receiving support from the government.

Dr. Chilufya has since instructed Permanent Secretary for administration in the ministry Ms. Kakulubelwa Mulalelo to institute disciplinary action at all management levels for gross negligence.

Dr. Chilufya believes that resources that government pumps in various health departments should trickle down to patients and conditions under which they are taken care of.

He said President Edgar Lungu wants improved service delivery to all Zambians adding that he will not condone poor services and poor environments where they ought to be served.

“The infrastructure challenges will be there, we are working on them, the government released K1.5 million last week to fix some infrastructure challenges here and we expect integrated vector control measures to be put in place in order to stop rodents .” The Minister emphasized.

The Minister said the emphasis applied to all provincial health officers and medical superintendents to strengthen supervision.

“So we will not expect anything less than high-quality health services in clean environments” he added.

Dr. Chilufya has also directed Ms. Mulalelo to strengthen management operations at the hospital and ensure that government support is translated into improved health delivery for Zambians.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has announced that Kitwe Central Hospital will start conducting COVID-19 testing in the next two weeks.

He said the hospital had enough capacity and human resources.

And Minister of National Development Planning who is also Nkana Member of Alexander Chiteme that President Lungu through the Ministry of Health for quick response in the rodent issue.

He has however called on people to understand that the issue was a management issue and shouldn’t be entertained politically.

Previous articleZambians in the UK wish the Veep a quick recovery from COVID-19

2 COMMENTS

  2. Funds were released last week? isn’t it too soon to expect management to act. I am looking at the bureaucracy of procurement and tender process. There are no short cuts in this otherwise corruption will set in. That’s my view

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

It’s Unacceptable for Kitwe Central Hospital Management to Allow Rats in Patients Wards-Health Minister

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has conducted an impromptu spot-check on Kitwe Central Hospital to establish what triggered uncontrolled...
Read more
General News

Zambians in the UK wish the Veep a quick recovery from COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
Zambians in the United Kingdom have wished Her Honour Mrs. Inonge Wina, M.P., Vice President, a quick recovery following her being diagnosed with Covid-19. Zambians...
Read more
Health

ZAMPHIA to enable individuals test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes with no cost

Chief Editor - 0
As the need to understand progress Zambia has scored towards achieving the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets gains momentum, the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA)...
Read more
Headlines

New Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate Disbursement Of K10 Billion Stimulus Package

Chief Editor - 2
The financial markets and small-scale businesses, key to Zambia’s economic recovery, have called on newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga to reduce...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ Announces Lower League Restart Format

sports - 0
FAZ has announced that the 2019/2020 season for lower leagues and women competitions will be concluded when teams play an equal number of games. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambians in the UK wish the Veep a quick recovery from COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambians in the United Kingdom have wished Her Honour Mrs. Inonge Wina, M.P., Vice President, a quick recovery following her being diagnosed with Covid-19. Zambians...
Read more

Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19

General News Chief Editor - 22
Vice President Inonge Wina is recovering from Covid-19 and the condition is stable. Health Minister, Dr Chitalu Chilufya disclosed this during the routine Covid...
Read more

There are no maneuvers to deny people of Southern Province access to National Registration Cards-Hamukale

General News Chief Editor - 15
Southern Province Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale says there are no maneuvers to deny people of Southern Province access to National Registration Cards (NRCs). In an...
Read more

People in the habit of saying President Lungu is not working should be laughed at-Kafwaya

General News Chief Editor - 31
Those who are in the habit of saying President Edgar Lungu is not working should be laughed at and not taken seriously, says Lunte...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.