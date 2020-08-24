Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe says President Edgar Lungu has given people in the diaspora a platform to actively participate in national development through the enactment of the diaspora policy.

And Ambassador Lombe has said that the Government has partnered with International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the implementation of the diaspora policy by providing technical and financial support needed for the operationalization of the policy.

Ambassador Lombe said this when he addressed Zambians in the Diaspora during a diaspora-wide digital Town Hall meeting organised by the High Commission of Zambia to the United Kingdom in partnership with Zambians Together. The meeting centred on the diaspora policy and the work being done towards its implementation.

“His Excellency the President has continued to be a strong advocate for the diaspora, and he wants Zambians living abroad to actively participate in national development. His Excellency the President has stated that the diaspora are not going to be given preference but the diaspora must be given an equal opportunity so that together we can positively contribute to the development and transformation of the country,” he said.

Ambassador Lombe said so far six key areas had been identified in the first phase of the policy implementation, “Access to national documents is one of our priorities in the phase one implementation stage, the second is dual citizenship, we have the law in place, but we still want to fine tune the process to ensure that it is done speedily and with the lest of inconvenience to the people in the diaspora.”

“I want to report to you on the progress we have made in the implementation of the policy. The policy was driven by the desire of government to ensure that the diaspora participate fully in the development of the country at all levels, this document was developed to facilitate and mobilise an effective framework for active, coordinated and coherent activities for participation in the social economic agenda of the country,” he said.

Ambassador Lombe revealed that the policy envisage the establishment of diaspora desks, which will sit in various ministries, stating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already identified people who were trained from the line ministries – Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health- to handle matters relating to the diaspora.

He added that his ministry would soon launch an online portal and diaspora database as part of the operationalization of the policy.

“In this process, we are involving line Ministries. We have established two desks, one is at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the second one is at the Ministry of Home Affairs, primarily to deal with documents, we want to be able to put a system in place to ensure that we can access our document when we need them and in timeless manner, other desks which will be established include the Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Commerce, Higher Education, Tourism and Arts, Labour and Social security Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of health, “ Ambassador Lombe said.

And giving a summary reflection of the diaspora policy Zambians Together Policy and Advocacy Director, Chibwe Masabo Henry said the organization would endeavor to uplift the living standards of Zambians living abroad.

She added that her organization would facilitate for knowledge and skills transfer among Zambian communities in the diaspora and in Zambia.

“Based on how we identify ourselves as an organisation, we are quite keen to see how the Diaspora Policy would align with our objectives that we had conceptualised as the foundation of Zambians Together, and our overall vision of building a strong and connected community within the UK and The Republic of Ireland,” she said.