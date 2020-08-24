Dear Sir,

I cannot stay silent about the massive injustice to which thousands of Zambians are subjected, and which I came to know by accident. It happened so that I discovered massive stacks of private informations about our citizens that answered the call to assist our government with the population Census this year. The web pages of the Zamstats office show in plain view many many confidential information: names, dates of birth, phone numbers, NRCs, banking accounts, and even the results of the ‘aptitude tests’ they conducted. You don’t have to take my word on that. You can convince yourself with your own eyes. You just click this link that I am sending and you see this for yourself! I swear this is real.

Editors note: Links verified but will not be shared to protect the identity and personal information therein.

No, no, Sir, I am not making this up, Sir. That site is mentioned on the Statistics Zambia Census page

You will see the ‘Take the quiz’ link. This is where they make us all take the test for the jobs.

This is real Sir. I swear this happened. You can call the people on the list. This is all real people!

How can we trust our information to the people who handle it so carelessy?

How can we sleep confident that our identities are not abused by the criminals that pry for our personal information?

How incredibly unprofessional this looks in the eyes of our neighbours looking at Zambia! If this happened in Britain, the fines would be in the millions of pounds, but with our corrupt government I am afraid this misdeed will remain unpunished. But it should not.

Sir, oh, please, Sir, please, help me correct the injustice. Please help protect my fellow citizens and keep their information protected from wrongdoing. My blood boils with anger, I wish I could tell them in the eyes “How dare you?!”, but what can I do? I am just a humble citizen. But you have the voice, you will be heard. They will listen. Don’t leave them any choice, Sir. You know how to speak so that they listen. We saw that before.

From Concerned Zambian