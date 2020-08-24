Zambians in the United Kingdom have wished Her Honour Mrs. Inonge Wina, M.P., Vice President, a quick recovery following her being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Zambians Together president Elias Phiri relayed his wishes for a speedy recovery to Her Honour Mrs. Inonge Wina, M.P., Vice President on behalf of himself, and Zambians based in the United Kingdom during a diaspora-wide digital Town Hall meeting organised by the Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom in partnership with Zambians Together and graced by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe.

“As Zambians in the diaspora, we are sad to hear that the pillar of the nation her Honour Mrs. Inonge Wina, our Vice President has taken ill. On behalf of myself and all the Zambians based in the United Kingdom, I wish her a quick recovery,” he said.

And Ambassador Lombe informed Zambians abroad that the Vice President was stable and under very good care. “I can report to you that she is stable and under very good care and we wish her a quick recovery,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary also extended heartfelt condolences to Zambian families across the world who have lost loved ones at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed sadness that COVID-19 was robbing the nation of irreplaceable human resource and urged Zambians both home and away to be careful and to take measures that are required to ensure that they are safe so that they can participate actively in the developmental agenda of the country.

He said COVID-19 was an invisible enemy that everyone is contending with and appealed to all Zambians to exercise caution and to be careful.

“COVID-19 is robbing us of irreplaceable human resource and I can only encourage all of us to be careful, take the measures that are required to ensure that you are safe so that you can participate and actively engage as nationals of Zambia and participate in the development of the country. Let us all embrace technology in whatever we are doing. Technology is at the centre of everything we are doing and the COVID- 19 has shown us that it is possible to have virtual engagement just like what we are doing now. We must use technology and ensure that we can use this vehicle,” he said.