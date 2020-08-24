9.5 C
Health
Updated:

ZAMPHIA to enable individuals test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes with no cost

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
ZAMPHIA to enable individuals test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes with no cost
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

As the need to understand progress Zambia has scored towards achieving the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets gains momentum, the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) 2020 survey is not leaving anything to chance.

The ZAMPHIA survey is a nationally representative household-based study that provides Home-Based HIV Counselling and Testing (HBHCT) with immediate return of results.
Speaking an interview recently, ZAMPHIA 2020 Visual Communications and Media Officer Arnold Chasaya disclosed that the survey will measure HIV incidence and prevalence and viral load suppression, which will help stakeholders in the country assess the effectiveness of past and current HIV prevention and treatment programs.

“The ZAMPHIA 2020 survey will enable individuals to test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes with no cost. Additionally, it will enable individuals found HIV positive be linked to treatment, care and support, if you are not already doing so. It will also enable individuals found HIV positive to protect their partner and loved ones from contracting HIV virus,” he disclosed.

The ZAMPHIA visual communications and media officer also clarified that the survey is targeted at those aged 15 years and above.

Mr. Chasaya said if the participant is between 15 to 17 years old, his or her parent or guardian must consent to the participation in the survey.

Mr. Chasaya also implored the media to take keen interest in understanding more about the survey, emphasising that the media have a critical role to play in ensuring that communities appreciate the importance of the survey.

“This is a national project with interests of every Zambian at heart. But to deliver to fully, we will need the participation of all media and nonmedia stakeholders, such as traditional leaders, church mother bodies, nongovernmental and quasi-governmental institutions,” he implored.

On how the survey will be conducted, Mr. Chasaya had this to say: “The HIV testing is done by collecting a small amount of blood from the arm. The blood will be collected by trained Health Care Providers. After the HIV test is conducted from your home, the remaining blood samples will be taken to the central laboratory for further testing. With your permission, samples will be stored in the laboratory until destruction.”

The ZAMPHIA 2020 survey is being implemented by the Government of the Republic of Zambia with unwavering support from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Previous articleNew Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate Disbursement Of K10 Billion Stimulus Package

