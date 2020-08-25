Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Ms. Dora Siliya has told the court that she was shocked to learn that she was a subject of serious allegations of human and sex trafficking which were broadcast on Social-media by a Chellah Tukuta after she was alerted about his Videos and Facebook postings.

Ms. Siliya said this in her testimony in the case where Photographer Chella Tukuta, whom she had no knowledge of, is accused of making criminal and derogatory remarks posted on social media against her, Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General(ZRA), Kingsley Chanda, Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Charles Sipanje and Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Mr. Amos Chanda.

“We accept that things will be said in our area of work, especially as politicians, and in the past, I’ve paid a blind eye” she testified. However this is different because I’ am being accused of selling human beings,” Ms. Siliya said in her testimony.

I may be single, divorced with some failed relationships, but that doesn’t make me a high-level prostitute who sells girls to high profile men.” she said.

“One can accuse or criticize a person in their course of duty but to accuse me of selling humans and calling me the highest of high prostitutes is disgraceful, demeaning and an insult, ” she said before adding that the videos went viral on social media and people close to her as friends and associates across the world, calling her about the allegations made by Tukuta.

“To have my colleagues across the globe call and ask me about these allegations, left me with no option but to take this course of action,” she said while denying any involvement in the allegations calling them malicious and criminal.

“I don’t sell humans, I don’t sell sex for favours. I am human and not infallible and I make mistakes but the allegations were shocking. I may be single, divorced with some failed relationships, but that doesn’t make me a high-level prostitute who sells girls to high profile men.” she said.

Ms Siliya went on to say that although she is a Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and promotes Freedom of Expression and Freedom of the Press, the law, however, doesn’t support hate speech, libel and other abuse of expression and the abuse of the media.

“Being Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services responsible for media, freedom of the press, I have no doubt or hesitation in making a clear distinction between accusing someone of a crime and freedom of expression”.

She said over the years she has been a victim of hostile criticism but has never bothered to take anyone to court.

“And this is why over the years, many have said a lot about me but it did not border on being a crime, but to be accused of selling human beings, this was a serious crime”. she said.

Ms. Siliya took the time to give the Court her career path to where she is today. According to her, she graduated from Kabulonga Girls Secondary School as the best student and proceeded to the University of Zambia (UNZA). In her third year, she gained acceptance to study for her Masters at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. The national broadcaster, ZNBC, employed her while she was a student at the University, and at the age of 29 years, she was the youngest controller at ZNBC. Ms. Siliya also said that she worked for the European Union and created a good network of friends at home and internationally and also served as a diplomat and created a great network of friends internationally. Ms. Siliya further said that she also served in various portfolios as Cabinet Minister, as Minister of Commerce, Minister of Transport and Communications, Minister of Education, Minister of Energy, Minister of Agriculture, and now Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Chief Government Spokesperson.

On serving the people, Ms. Siliya said she been a member of parliament since 2006, and since 2015, she has been doing philanthropy work through her foundation called “Show You Care”. She is also an advocate of women issues, especially young women with a bias to fighting sexual and gender-based violence and abuse. She is also a patron for “My Home Town- Zambian Chapter,” a business network involving Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Argentina, USA, and the UK, adding that she has committed to the cause to uplift young women through education and business and her business, Mano Restaurant, has organized high tea networking sessions and as a platform for Women in Businesses which has had international guests from the region.

It is for this reason that she felt strongly that the utterances by Mr. Tukuta were injurious and damaging to her, accusing her of selling human beings for sex and selling herself for sex.