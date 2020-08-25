9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Legendary ex-City ‘Yamoto’ Coach Nasilele Dies

By sports
Legendary ex-City of Lusaka “Yamoto” coach Fred Nasilele has died.

Nasilele passed away in the early hours of August 25 at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

The ex-Chipolopolo assistant trainer made his mark during his three-year stay at City between 1994, when he led them to promotion, and 1996.

The famous Woodlands side of that period led by striker Aaron Lubunda and midfielder Mohammed Seedat held their own in duels against dominant Copperbelt rivals Mighty Mufulira Wanderers, Nkana and Power Dynamos including in Lusaka derbies against their tenants Zamsure.

“The late Nasilele lived and breathed football. His legacy speaks for itself as he groomed various players during his time as coach for City of Lusaka, Red Arrows and Napsa Stars,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said in a statement released by Football House.

He also had Chipolopolo stint as part of Roald Poulsen’s bench from two years that won bronze at the 1996 AFCON.

Nasilele, who was a teacher by profession and Ministry of Education Inspector of Schools during that period, later joined the Zambia Air Force in 2001 where he was director of sport.

Under his reign at the directorate, Arrows won their only league title to date in 2004.

Nasilele later served as Napsa Stars physical trainer from 2011 to 2012.

