By JOHNSTONE CHIKWANDA

Following his appointment as new Bank of Zambia Governor, there has been some dissent sentiments in some sections of society and social media. Slurr is being cast on almost anyone who gets appointment.

An unfair comparison is being made between outgoing Bank of Zambia Denny Kalyalya and in coming Bank of Zambia Governor Hon Christopher Mvunga. First and foremost, I admire Governor Kalyalya; he has had an illustrious career and has contributed immensely to Zambia and the world at large. Therefore, it is advisable that he should not be vilified or ostracized by the media.

A couple of years ago, I sat with him Business Class of South Africa from Johannesburg to Lusaka; we talked a lot of about energy markets and gave me very good advice some of which still remains valuable todate.

With regard to Hon. Christopher Mvunga, a lot of people do not know the actual person. He likes carrying himself simple, basic and very socially pliable and can come down and play soccer with you and spend time laughing and he listens a lot. In fact he likes consultations a lot, signoff and alignment. Many people who have been bruised, got bruised because they took him lightly based on basic narratives which appear around him in social media when he is having fun with his friends and family. I remember when both of us where living in Johannesburg, South Africa, he would host big events at this residence and invite hundreds of Zambia’s at his house for relaxation and fun and then we would start dancing and he wanted everyone dancing. And wanted to know everyone by name. He has a wonderful wife and family.

However, on a professional side, he is extremely deep and broad. He is very intelligent and deadline driven. He is one of the few civil servants whom I know who has an extraordinary sense of urgency and so deadline driven. At one time I called him and told him, “sir I don’t like what is going on in the energy sector-it is a nexus of national financial bleeding. This has to stop” He said, “come we hold a meeting “. I could tell the depth of seriously and commitment and action points which were being taken and implemented. He is also very passionate about reforms in the Energy Sector because this is the area where we have been bleeding as a country. Hon Mvunga is a former Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Finance which supervises the Bank of Zambia. He is immediate Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet in Charge of Finance and Economics. He is coming from the banking and financial sector where he held alpha level positions in both in Zambia and South Africa. Please lets give him chance. Mvunga will prove his critics wrong. Lets not personalize positions. He has such a strong praxis of leadership and gravitas when he sets his hands to the plough. This man has a history of almost sleeping in the office until work gets done from what we hear from those close to him.

With the support of the staff at Bank of Zambia and smooth transition, he will perform beyond expectations. But I can forewarn the lazy, those who talk a lot and get little done, and those who have insufficient sense of urgency, those who frustrate leadership and make things hard for them, are not going to have it easy at Bank of Zambia. He wants this done and done like yesterday. And in any case, no matter how educated and experienced a Central Bank Governor is, his success depends on several factors internal and external.

Several African and European economies are have gone through doldrums even with the best Central Bank Governors in Place. Even here in Zambia, we have had some of the best Bank of Zambia Governors but we still went through significant challenges. As a country we have Vision 2030 to pursue. We have the Seventh National Development Plan (7th NDP) which is informing, guiding, directing and mentoring the developmental aspirations of our country. And Hon Mvunga was heavily involved in consultations, and validations workshops with developmental stakeholders at promulgation stage of 7th NDP and its implementation. He is well vested with Part II of the 7th NDP which talks about Macroeconomic Framework-Towards economic stabilization and growth, fiscal policy, monetary and financial sector polices. He was part and parcel of the architects of the 7th NDP. Let him drive. He is also part of the travelling party to the World Bank and IMF and elsewhere all the time. He is current.

I would like to encourage to pay a lot of attention to energy sector and its impact on our economy. Much of the bleeding has been because of energy poverty in the country both at electricity sector and petroleum subsector.