The Ministry of General Education says no pupil has tested positive for Covid-19 from the time schools reopened for examination classes on June 1st, 2020.

General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Jobbicks Kalumba disclosed this in Lusaka today ahead of schools’ scheduled closing this Friday.

Dr Kalumba said the ministry is happy that pupils have been kept safe because there was anxiety from parents when government announced the reopening of schools for examination classes.

He has commended the teachers for ensuring that pupils adhered to the covid-19 preventive measures as guided by the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Kalumba also said schools will remain safe for learners when they reopen after a two-week break.

Meanwhile, Zambia National Union of Teachers -ZNUT- General Secretary Newman Bubala said the covid-19 situation has been handled well in schools as government ensured pupils were provided with masks.

Mr. Bubala said government and other stakeholders need to pick lessons on how the situation has been managed to consider how non examination classes could be integrated.