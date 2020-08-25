9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
General News
Respect the Presidency, Maureen Mwanawasa

By Chief Editor
FORMER First Lady and widow to Zambia’s third President, Dr. Levy Mwanawasa, Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa has called for an end to the culture of insults and disrespect towards the Presidency and those in leadership.

Maureen said it was unfortunate that the culture of disrespecting the presidency has continued over the years.

She recalled that during her husband’s reign, people called him all sorts of names like Cabbage among others but appreciated the efforts he made to restore the economy on the right path after he died.

Maureen urged people who were not happy with the status of the economy to find respectful ways of engaging those in authority instead of insulting them.

9 COMMENTS

  1. The Presidency is very much respected, except on very isolated instances. But I have noticed that each time the President is criticized even constructively it is deliberately twisted to label such as insults. He has to be criticized, even harshly, as long as it is truthful and within the law, there is no issue.

  6. The reason we do not respect the Presidency is because the standard at state house have really gone down. Can you imagine that a mere cadre in Kaizer Zulu was politcal advisor at state house?

  8. @Chi, at you are tired of this presidency?
    Wait & see. This presidency is going up to 2027. You are yet to know tired. This coming election has already been rigged from voter registration up to counting. After counting you have seen the police vehicles waiting for you. You have never seen tired. Kk clung in there for 27 years. So just do something productive with your life. HH with his tribalism is not coming. I see hh growing grey hair in that chunsu of his & he will still be an agree opposition.

  9. That lady second from Maureen who resembles mwanawasa is surely in deep thought, only God knows, dear lady that’s how far Zambia has moved, guess the bar was set so high, we need athletic political pole vaulters to leap above it.

