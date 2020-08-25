FORMER First Lady and widow to Zambia’s third President, Dr. Levy Mwanawasa, Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa has called for an end to the culture of insults and disrespect towards the Presidency and those in leadership.

Maureen said it was unfortunate that the culture of disrespecting the presidency has continued over the years.

She recalled that during her husband’s reign, people called him all sorts of names like Cabbage among others but appreciated the efforts he made to restore the economy on the right path after he died.

Maureen urged people who were not happy with the status of the economy to find respectful ways of engaging those in authority instead of insulting them.