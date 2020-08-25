9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

We were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a pact-Mutati

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines We were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has said that he is not in any political pact with Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fubu ahead of the 2021 general election,

Reacting to reports following the photo that showed the three politicians at a restaurant, Mr Mytati said that the formation of political alliances are not done quietly because it is not about the politicians who are having the conversation but about the general citizens who are the major stakeholders.

Mr Mutati said in an interview that he was aware of the picture of him with Mr Kalaba and Mr Kelvin Fube that was trending on social media but clarified that the meeting was only a consultative meeting and nothing more.

He said it was normal for political players like him and others to consult one another, adding that the recent meeting with Mr Kalaba and Mr Fube did not mean they were in a political alliance or pact.

“As to the meeting that we had, the position is that we were having a consultative engagement and discussion and that does not mean we were are in pact or political alliance,” Mr Mutati said.

He said that there was nothing wrong or sinister about the meeting because it was normal and that he was going to continue consulting different players including the church and the business sector before coming up with a final decision on the way forward.

Mr Mutati said as a country, it was important for political or other players to consult one another and find solutions to the many challenges for the benefit of the people of Zambia.

He said it was only through consultations that Zambians can find solutions to the many challenges the country was facing be it social-economic or political.

Previous articleNew Bank of Zambia Governor is Politically Inclined-Kambwili

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

We were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a pact-Mutati

Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has said that he is not in any political pact with Democratic Party leader...
Read more
Videos and Audios

New Bank of Zambia Governor is Politically Inclined-Kambwili

Chief Editor - 2
https://youtu.be/wnu-Zvdxs14
Read more
General News

Over 300,000 Zambian citizens get their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Exercise-Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 1
GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise in...
Read more
Columns

MMD will take Part in By-Elections, Nakachinda will one day be sent to Prison

Chief Editor - 1
By Hon Elizabeth Chitika National Secretary Members of the Press, We have invited you here in order to set the record about our party straight. I...
Read more
Headlines

IMF raises concerns over Governor Kalyalya sacking

Chief Editor - 7
The International Monetary Fund says it has noted the change in leadership made at the Bank of Zambia over the weekend. IMF Media Relations Officer...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Political Parties told to adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines in the forth-coming by election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Patriotic Front-PF Lukashya Constituency by-election Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile has called on political parties that will take part in the forth-coming by election to...
Read more

Lusambo’s loyalty to President Lungu unsettles other Ministers-Official

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
A Senior Member of the ruling PF’s Central Committee has charged that Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s unshaken loyalty to President Edgar Lungu has...
Read more

UPND to Report Chilanga MP for illegally using the party’s material to fake defections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 13
The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT in Chilanga says it is in the process of reporting ruling area Member of Parliament, Maria Langa to...
Read more

Steve Nyirenda takes fight for NAREP presidency to court

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 11
Expelled NAREP President Stephen Nyirenda has sued his Vice Charles Maboshe and six others over his expulsion. Mr. Nyirenda is contesting his expulsion from NAREP...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.