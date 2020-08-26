9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Councillors cannot withdraw resignations, AG tells Court

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
General News Councillors cannot withdraw resignations, AG tells Court
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Constitution does not provide for the rescission of a resignation by a councillor, Attorney General Likando Kaluluka has told the Constitutional Court.

This is in a matter in which governance activist Isaac Mwanza has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and Attorney General, seeking an interpretation whether the Constitution permits councillors who resign to rescind their resignation.

In 2018, when the councillor for United Party for National Development (UPND) resigned for Chilongozi Ward in Sinda District resigned, the Electoral Commission of Zambia proceeded to conduct a by-election despite the fact that the councillor in question had rescinded the resignation but the Commission refused to conduct by-elections in Munyambala Ward where another councillor resigned but later retracted his resignation.

In the submissions by the Attorney General, the office of councillor becomes vacant at the point a councillor resigns by one month’s notice and the act of rescission sets off the other provisions of the Constitution, which immediately become effective.

There is no provision for a councillor to take back their decisions on a literal interpretation of the Constitutional provisions in issue.

On the question whether a unilateral notice to withdraw a valid resignation by a councillor would necessitate or prevent the holding of a by-election in accordance with Article 57 of the Constitution, Mr. Kalaluka submitted that since the resignation has already occurred, the councillor does not have a right to unilaterally withdraw his or her resignation.

According to submission by the Attorney General, a by election would not be invalidated on the basis that of the councillor’s unilateral rescission of the resignation within 30 days.

The matter comes up on September 9 for status conference before Judge Musaluke.

Previous articleKabwe General Hospital / Zambia Health system failed one of its own doctors as she died in pain
Next articleZambian national shot dead in unclear circumstances in South Africa

1 COMMENT

  1. Kkkkkkkkkk but fikopo ifi, this is why rats are everywhere. Ati Chris Mvunga is appointed Bank of Zambian governor is that true? I thought he was appointed Bar Association Governor? Is it constitutional to appoint a Bank governor in a bar? What is Kalaluka’s opinion?

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 1

President Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his four days working visit of Luapula Province

President Edgar Lungu has arrived at Kaswela Lunga in Lunga District, as he starts his four day working visit...
Read more
Headlines

South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni does not Make Laws for Zambia-Lubinda

Chief Editor - 1
Justice Minister Given Lubinda says there is no Bill before the National Assembly or at the Ministry that was drafted by South Africa’s Minister...
Read more
General News

Zambian national shot dead in unclear circumstances in South Africa

Chief Editor - 1
A 41 year old Zambian national has been shot dead in unclear circumstances by unidentified people in Kerk street, Central Johannesburg, South...
Read more
General News

Councillors cannot withdraw resignations, AG tells Court

Chief Editor - 1
The Constitution does not provide for the rescission of a resignation by a councillor, Attorney General Likando Kaluluka has told the Constitutional Court. This...
Read more
Health

Kabwe General Hospital / Zambia Health system failed one of its own doctors as she died in pain

editor - 32
Dr.Abigail Mulenga obtained her medical degree in Ukraine in 2019,becoming a doctor at the young age of 23.Just two months into her dream job...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian national shot dead in unclear circumstances in South Africa

General News Chief Editor - 1
A 41 year old Zambian national has been shot dead in unclear circumstances by unidentified people in Kerk street, Central Johannesburg, South...
Read more

The Rats Problem at Kitwe Teaching Hospital is a Policy-Failure Issue Not Doctors Problems- Sinkamba

General News Chief Editor - 23
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has come to the defense of management at Kitwe Teaching Hospital charging that Dr. Chitalu Chilufya missed the point...
Read more

Information Minister Dora Siliya Gives an Emotional Testimony in Court Against Chellah Tukuta

General News Chief Editor - 29
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Ms. Dora Siliya has told the court that she was shocked to learn that she was a subject...
Read more

Government Reduces the School Holiday Period in a bid to recover the time lost

General News Chief Editor - 6
General Education Minister Dr Dennis Wanchinga has announced that government has reduced the school holiday period in a bid to recover the time lost...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.