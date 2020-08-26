The Constitution does not provide for the rescission of a resignation by a councillor, Attorney General Likando Kaluluka has told the Constitutional Court.

This is in a matter in which governance activist Isaac Mwanza has sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and Attorney General, seeking an interpretation whether the Constitution permits councillors who resign to rescind their resignation.

In 2018, when the councillor for United Party for National Development (UPND) resigned for Chilongozi Ward in Sinda District resigned, the Electoral Commission of Zambia proceeded to conduct a by-election despite the fact that the councillor in question had rescinded the resignation but the Commission refused to conduct by-elections in Munyambala Ward where another councillor resigned but later retracted his resignation.

In the submissions by the Attorney General, the office of councillor becomes vacant at the point a councillor resigns by one month’s notice and the act of rescission sets off the other provisions of the Constitution, which immediately become effective.

There is no provision for a councillor to take back their decisions on a literal interpretation of the Constitutional provisions in issue.

On the question whether a unilateral notice to withdraw a valid resignation by a councillor would necessitate or prevent the holding of a by-election in accordance with Article 57 of the Constitution, Mr. Kalaluka submitted that since the resignation has already occurred, the councillor does not have a right to unilaterally withdraw his or her resignation.

According to submission by the Attorney General, a by election would not be invalidated on the basis that of the councillor’s unilateral rescission of the resignation within 30 days.

The matter comes up on September 9 for status conference before Judge Musaluke.