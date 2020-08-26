9.5 C
I will not be derailed by critics, President Lungu tells Church leaders

President Lungu has said he will continue working hard for the people of Zambia and will not be derailed by critics, some of whom will always condemn him as long as he remained President.

According to a statement released to the media by statehouse, the president said this yesterday when he met church leaders from the Independent Churches of Zambia

“President Kaunda, President Chiluba, President Mwanawasa, President Banda, and President Sata are all good people now that they are no longer in this job. For me, the critics will never say anything good but what is important for me is to do my best for the Zambian people,” the President said.

The President thanked the church leaders for the messages of encouragement and added that because of some people’s penchant for criticism, their advice is lost in the maze of criticism.

And Independent Churches of Zambia President Bishop David Masupa, representing Bishops from all the provinces of Zambia, said President Lungu has shown distinguished leadership, citing infrastructure development and how Government has handled the covid-19 pandemic as one of the examples.

“You have shown exemplary leadership since the time you assumed office. Our economy, like other world economies have been impacted by climate change and covid-19 and yet you have not played a blame game. There is good leadership in you,” Bishop Masupa said.

He praised President Lungu’s administration for the massive infrastructure development across the country and handed him a plaque for Distinguished Leadership.

Previous articleZCCM-IH opens talks with Glencore as it seems to increase Mopani stake
Next articleThe Rats Problem at Kitwe Teaching Hospital is a Policy-Failure Issue Not Doctors Problems- Sinkamba

  1. I don’t to insult Ba Edgar, I prefer to repeat watching highlights of Patson Daka tormenting Liverpool. That boy Patson will make a great Zambian President.

