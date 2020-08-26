9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

‘You don’t grow a penis from lifting weights!’

By staff
38 views
6
Feature Lifestyle 'You don't grow a penis from lifting weights!'
staff

Cherry Muchindu is keen to shatter the image of weightlifting as a macho sport and wants more women to hit the bar without fear.

Previous articlePresident Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his four days working visit of Luapula Province

6 COMMENTS

  1. In fact most people who have big muscles tend to over compensate for their small dinga-lings. Most take steroid which reduce their manhood. Moderate exercise is sufficient for a healthy s.e.x life. I embody healthy living. Diasporans you need cut down on the burgers from Macdonald and such places. A man should be able to view his manhood and not be blocked by big stomachs

    1

  2. In fact most people who have big muscles tend to over compensate for their small dinga-lings. Most take steroid which reduce their manhood. Moderate exercise is sufficient for a healthy s.e.x life. I embody healthy living. Diasporans you need cut down on the burgers from Macdonald and such places. A man should be able to view his manhood and not be blocked by big stomachs. Kz

  3. In fact most people who have big muscles tend to over compensate for their small dinga-lings. Most take steroid which reduce their manhood. Moderate exercise is sufficient for a healthy s.e.x life. I embody healthy living. Diasporans you need cut down on the burgers from Macdonald and such places. A man should be able to view his manhood and not be blocked by big stomachs. Kaizar

  4. In fact most people who have big muscles tend to over compensate for their small dinga-lings. Most take steroid which reduce their manhood. Moderate exercise is sufficient for a healthy s.e.x life. I embody healthy living. Diasporans you need cut down on the burgers from Macdonald and such places. A man should be able to view his manhood and not be blocked by big stomachs. Kaizar zulu

  5. In fact most people who have big muscles tend to over compensate for their small dinga-lings. Most take steroid which reduce their manhood. Moderate exercise is sufficient for a healthy s.e.x life. I embody healthy living. Diasporans you need cut down on the burgers from Macdonald and such places. A man should be able to view his manhood and not be blocked by big stomachs. Stay classy

    1

  6. Well said @ Kaizar Zulu. Men need to exercise and trim down on those tummies. Exercise and Keep fit but don’t spend hours on end in the gym doing that building muscles nonsense!! Instead spend hours making money and strategising on your next business venture. #Amjustsaying#

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 6

‘You don’t grow a penis from lifting weights!’

Cherry Muchindu is keen to shatter the image of weightlifting as a macho sport and wants more women to...
Read more
Rural News

President Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his four days working visit of Luapula Province

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has arrived at Kaswela Lunga in Lunga District, as he starts his four day working visit of Luapula Province under the...
Read more
Headlines

South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni does not Make Laws for Zambia-Lubinda

Chief Editor - 5
Justice Minister Given Lubinda says there is no Bill before the National Assembly or at the Ministry that was drafted by South Africa’s Minister...
Read more
General News

Zambian national shot dead in unclear circumstances in South Africa

Chief Editor - 7
A 41 year old Zambian national has been shot dead in unclear circumstances by unidentified people in Kerk street, Central Johannesburg, South...
Read more
General News

Councillors cannot withdraw resignations, AG tells Court

Chief Editor - 1
The Constitution does not provide for the rescission of a resignation by a councillor, Attorney General Likando Kaluluka has told the Constitutional Court. This...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chanda Mbao Recognized by Audiomack and Apple Music

Feature Lifestyle staff - 4
  Zambian Hip-Hop artist, Chanda Mbao, seems to be growing a reputation for collecting international accolades as part of the Zambian Hip-Hop movement, via his...
Read more

Movie Review : The Old Guard

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
A group of mercenaries, all centuries-old immortals with the ablity to heal themselves, discover someone is onto their secret, and they must fight to...
Read more

Let’s Talk Music with Zambian Electronic and Experimental Music Producer She Spells Doom

Feature Lifestyle staff - 0
She Spells Doom a Zambian Electronic and Experimental Music Producer shares on Creativity and connecting with kindred spirits. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP1HSpBPnZo
Read more

El Mukuka takes Kalindula flavors to the world with his new single ‘Heatwave’ featuring James Sakala

Feature Lifestyle staff - 2
‘Heatwave’ is a high energy, feel-good summer song that fuses Kalindula music with Western piano-house. The track features the multiple-award winning Kalindula artist James...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.