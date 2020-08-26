President Edgar Lungu has arrived at Kaswela Lunga in Lunga District, as he starts his four day working visit of Luapula Province under the new normal.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu says there is need to quickly dredge the canals and water channels before the onset of the rains in areas that are usually affected by flooding.

The head of state says government will look for funds to conduct the exercise in Lunga district and other parts of the country.

He says without dredging the canals and water channels it will be difficult for people in places like Lunga District to conduct their agriculture activities.

President Lungu says government will use funds from the Disaster Management ad Mitigation Unit -DMMU- and the World Bank to work on the canals in Lunga and other districts.

He said this when he held a meeting with traditional leaders in Lunga district.

The Head of state also assured the traditional leaders and the people that He will ensure they are given additional telecommunication towers.

He said government wants all rural areas in the country to have access to telecommunications towers.

And speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, chief Nsamba of the Unga people called for the Establishment of the Canal Development Agency just like the Road Development Agency.

Chief Nsamba said this will allow government to quickly work on the canals whenever there is need.

He also asked the President to construct roads for the people of Lunga like the ones that have been done in Shangombo District of Western Province because the area has the same terrain.

The traditional leader also thanked President Lungu for helping the people with relief food.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya assured the chiefs and the people of Lunga that they will soon have mini hospitals on each island.

He said government could not build one big hospital because it was not going to be accessed by people on other islands.

And Luapula Member of Parliament Emerine Kabanshi expressed disappointment that several Ministers are scared to visit Lunga because of the distance.