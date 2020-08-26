9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

President Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his four days working visit of Luapula Province

By Chief Editor
38 views
1
Rural News President Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has arrived at Kaswela Lunga in Lunga District, as he starts his four day working visit of Luapula Province under the new normal.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu says there is need to quickly dredge the canals and water channels before the onset of the rains in areas that are usually affected by flooding.

The head of state says government will look for funds to conduct the exercise in Lunga district and other parts of the country.

He says without dredging the canals and water channels it will be difficult for people in places like Lunga District to conduct their agriculture activities.

President Lungu says government will use funds from the Disaster Management ad Mitigation Unit -DMMU- and the World Bank to work on the canals in Lunga and other districts.
He said this when he held a meeting with traditional leaders in Lunga district.

The Head of state also assured the traditional leaders and the people that He will ensure they are given additional telecommunication towers.

He said government wants all rural areas in the country to have access to telecommunications towers.

And speaking on behalf of other traditional leaders, chief Nsamba of the Unga people called for the Establishment of the Canal Development Agency just like the Road Development Agency.

Chief Nsamba said this will allow government to quickly work on the canals whenever there is need.

He also asked the President to construct roads for the people of Lunga like the ones that have been done in Shangombo District of Western Province because the area has the same terrain.

The traditional leader also thanked President Lungu for helping the people with relief food.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya assured the chiefs and the people of Lunga that they will soon have mini hospitals on each island.

He said government could not build one big hospital because it was not going to be accessed by people on other islands.

And Luapula Member of Parliament Emerine Kabanshi expressed disappointment that several Ministers are scared to visit Lunga because of the distance.

Previous articleSouth Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni does not Make Laws for Zambia-Lubinda

1 COMMENT

  1. My hardworking boss. It was a pleasure to arrange this programme for you. Have a productive time developing our nation.

    “The Kaizar Zulu school of political science” coming soon. REMODELING THE PRIVATE SECTOR AMID THE NOVEL COVID-19. Just letting my haters knows in advance so that they don’t get heart attack when the school is open.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 1

President Lungu arrives in Lunga District to starts his four days working visit of Luapula Province

President Edgar Lungu has arrived at Kaswela Lunga in Lunga District, as he starts his four day working visit...
Read more
Headlines

South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni does not Make Laws for Zambia-Lubinda

Chief Editor - 0
Justice Minister Given Lubinda says there is no Bill before the National Assembly or at the Ministry that was drafted by South Africa’s Minister...
Read more
General News

Zambian national shot dead in unclear circumstances in South Africa

Chief Editor - 1
A 41 year old Zambian national has been shot dead in unclear circumstances by unidentified people in Kerk street, Central Johannesburg, South...
Read more
General News

Councillors cannot withdraw resignations, AG tells Court

Chief Editor - 0
The Constitution does not provide for the rescission of a resignation by a councillor, Attorney General Likando Kaluluka has told the Constitutional Court. This...
Read more
Health

Kabwe General Hospital / Zambia Health system failed one of its own doctors as she died in pain

editor - 32
Dr.Abigail Mulenga obtained her medical degree in Ukraine in 2019,becoming a doctor at the young age of 23.Just two months into her dream job...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Edgar Lungu expected in Luapula Province for a four-day working visit

Rural News Chief Editor - 17
President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a four-day working visit. Addressing the media in Mansa today, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa...
Read more

Chief Chiwala Calls On Companies In His Chiefdom To Plough Back To Communities

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Senior Chief Chiwala has told companies in his Chiefdom to ploughing back to communities as their cooperate social responsbility. Senior Chief Chiwala has since commended...
Read more

Lunte villagers welcome Zamtel network towers

Rural News Chief Editor - 8
Villagers in Lunte District in Northern Province are elated at the commissioning of communication towers in their area which has for the first time...
Read more

PEIF National Coordinator in arrives in Mongu Aboard Zambia Air force Plane

Rural News Chief Editor - 18
The Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund (PEIF) has arrived in Western Province to a thunderous welcome on a tour of duty to facilitate various empowerment...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.