from our foreign-based players.



=AUSTRIA

Patson Daka on Tuesday scored a brace in a 2-2 pre-season friendly home draw against the English champions Liverpool.

Patson, who struck in the 3rd and 13th minutes to give the Austrian champions RB Salzburg a 2-0 halftime lead, was substituted in the 73rd minute.

Enock Mwepu also started the friendly and was a double-sub with his compatriot.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene played the full 90 minutes in Monday’s 1-0 home win over 11th placed Golden Arrows.

The result sees defending champions and move within three points of leaders Kaizer Chiefs whom they visit in a top two Gauteng derby showdown this Thursday, August 27.

-Black Leopards: On Tuesday, striker Gampani Lungu scored his second successive goal for third placed SuperSport United in a 1-0 away win over number 13 side Black Leopards.

Lungu played the full 90 minutes and so too did Leopards striker Mwape Musonda.



=BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for second from bottom KV Oostende in Monday’s 0-0 away draw at mid-table side Sint Truiden.