The Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy has expressed sadness over sentiments coming from some civil society organisations on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu’s candidacy in the 2021 general elections.

Organization President Josephat Changwe says his organization finds such sentiments to be in bad faith and malicious.

Mr. Changwe reminded stakeholders that the constitutional court already declared President Edgar Lungu eligible, and the judgement must be respected.

“We are also surprised that some civil society organisations are casting doubt on the integrity of the elections next year, with the full knowledge that most election disputes are formed by perception, and any doubts on the credibility of the process can have devastating effects on a young democracy,” he added.

And Organization Public Relations Director Samuel Banda questioned ‘whose interest they have at heart.

Mr. Banda stated that Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) chairperson Simon Zukas should watch his statements before he puts the country in frames.

“Accusations that the Patriotic Front party will rig elections are both unfounded and frivolous, and should not be entertainment by any well meaning Zambian,” he said.

“From our analysis, in view of the massive development implemented by the Patriotic Front Government under the quality and effective leadership of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Zambian people will vote for PF.”