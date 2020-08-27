The Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy has expressed sadness over sentiments coming from some civil society organisations on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu’s candidacy in the 2021 general elections.
Organization President Josephat Changwe says his organization finds such sentiments to be in bad faith and malicious.
Mr. Changwe reminded stakeholders that the constitutional court already declared President Edgar Lungu eligible, and the judgement must be respected.
“We are also surprised that some civil society organisations are casting doubt on the integrity of the elections next year, with the full knowledge that most election disputes are formed by perception, and any doubts on the credibility of the process can have devastating effects on a young democracy,” he added.
And Organization Public Relations Director Samuel Banda questioned ‘whose interest they have at heart.
Mr. Banda stated that Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) chairperson Simon Zukas should watch his statements before he puts the country in frames.
“Accusations that the Patriotic Front party will rig elections are both unfounded and frivolous, and should not be entertainment by any well meaning Zambian,” he said.
“From our analysis, in view of the massive development implemented by the Patriotic Front Government under the quality and effective leadership of His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Zambian people will vote for PF.”
As if whether he stands or not will improve the lives of zambians. We have seen his limits or lack of. He should move over so we can see what tribalists can do to us.
Bottom line is the court already guided on this matter. Its now water under the bridge
Just change the constitution by force so zat lungu becomes president forever. Its nauseating 2b talkig about elections all the time. U ar just cavemen existing in tribal groupings..u don’t produce anythig bt busy with elections. Medicine and clothes u wear coms from far.u cant evn make yo own shoes. Elections ar for advanced human beings not u guys.u ar not even able to rule yoselvs like normal humans in 21st century. U evn spend money on elections for no value obtained. Yo elections ar not the will of the voters.wy hold them. Just cancel them and let pf rule 4ever…wen u see govt money all zat u think of is to steal it..