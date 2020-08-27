Ruling Patriotic Front Suspended Eastern Province Youth Chairperson, Emmanuel Jay Banda was on Wednesday around 21 hours rushed to Chipata Central Hospital from Namseche Prison where he being held following his arrest on Friday.

Reports indicate that he is unconscious and remains unresponsive.

He has been detained for a week, charged with convening an illegal public assembly. Police refused to grant him police bond and he has not appeared in court a week after he was detained.

Mr. Banda was initially accused of aggravated robbery when some PF cadres stormed the Lusaka Central Police to demand an explanation on why the Police wrongly shot and killed his nephew in cold blood. However, reports indicate the DPP refused to entertain the charge of Aggravated robbery as it could not stand in court.

Upon his arrest, Mr Banda was granted a police bond on the charge of aggravated assault and returned to Eastern Province to the warm welcome of PF members. The welcome incensed some members of the provincial leadership, leading the Inspector General to order the arrest of the Mr. Banda who has not been detained with violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Patriotic Front in Eastern Province has been embroiled in internal leadership since the last intraparty elections which keeps taking different turns at every juncture.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo could not be reached by press time to verify the report.