President Edgar Lungu has expressed deep displeasure that a lot of projects have stalled in Lunga, due to inadequate and lack of proper monitoring capacity by leaders to oversee the implementation of the projects that have been initiated by the government in the district.

The Head of State said this in Lunga district earlier yesterday after he visited the area where Lunga Chiefs outlined several challenges being experienced in the region among them, lack of communication connectivity, water channels, education and health infrastructure.

President Edgar Lungu has assured the people of Lunga district in Luapula province that he will ensure all developmental projects that have stalled on the Island are completed.

Lunga district is an island with a population of more than 60,000, lying along the shores of lake Bangweulu and can only be accessed by Water or Air Transport.

Chief Nsamba who spoke on behalf of Senior Chief kalimankonde and Chief Kasoma Lunga, however, expressed extreme happiness that ever since the district experienced disastrous floods last year, government has come to the aid of the people in terms of relief food distributions among others.

“This government has done a lot for this district especially on youth empowerment and relief food distribution after the disaster of floods, also the construction of Nsamba Secondary School, we are just requesting for Teacher’s Houses there. Please similarly open up accessible channels they are our only mean of transport,” Chief Nsamba requested President Lungu.

“In the past we have requested for the creation of the Land and Channel Agency to ultimately manage the transportation sector on the island and we are still waiting,” Chief Nsamba stated.

And President Lungu responded that he is in the district to check on how project implementation is going on in the area.

“I have seen that the major problem in this district is transportation because of its terrain, and perennial floods, but we will ensure that we find a permanent solution to floods by opening of water channels for easy transportation. But I’m not happy with what is happening here, a lot of projects have stalled and this is because leaders here do not push for developmental projects from concerned line ministries,” President Lungu complained.

“If the member of Parliament does not persuasively push for her constituency’s growth, absolutely, the area can rally behind in terms of development, but where the area representative is perpetually lobbying for development, definitely the area will receive development,” he lamented.

A visibly annoyed President Lungu, refused to give chance to area member of Parliament Hon Emmerine Kabanshi when she wanted to explain as to why the area is not connected with network even though the towers have been erected.

“Nooo, you’re not pushing for development, I’m not happy, there must be a proper linkage between an MP and a Minister and my Job is to coordinate and ensure that I make you work,” President Lungu angrily stated.

The Head of State has since directed the Minister of Transport and Communications Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya to ensure that Lunga district’s communication towers are fully operational and the area is promptly connected, saying that there is no way that Lunga is not connected when government has installed One Thousand and Nine communication towers country wide.

And after the Chiefs complained that the area has no District Hospital, President Lungu instructed the Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya to respond.

“Mr President, this area, because of its terrain, a district hospital cannot be accessed by all, we have decided to construct mini-hospitals in each of the four islands and in all these hospitals we have ensured that we deploy qualified health workers,” Hon Chilufya explained.

On Education infrastructure, Minister of General Education Hon Dennis Wanchinga, explained that the Ministry intends to recruit 15,000 Teachers, out of the 44,000 earmarked to be employed, to counter the impact of COVID-19, and that some Teachers will be deployed at Nsamba Secondary School in Lunga.

The Head of State also met Village Headmen in Lunga district and promised to attend to their concerns.

“My government will ensure that we take development to all the corners of this country, because I want when elections come next, I will just be pointing at what I have,” he stated.

President Lungu later, flew to Chief Mponda’s Chiefdom where he distributed food ration among other items to flood victims and visited Chief Bwalya Mponda at his Palace, who expressed excitement to see President Lungu in person.

And the President has promised to improve Chief Bwalya Mponda’s Palace after noticing that it is not in good condition.

President Lungu is in Luapula province for a four-day working visit and he is expected to visit six districts, among them Nchelenge, Chiengi, Samfya, Lunga, Mwense and Chipili.