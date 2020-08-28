Six candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election. The candidates from seven political parties taking part in September 17 by-election filed in their papers before Lukashya Constituency returning officer Peter Sati.

The first to file in his nomination papers was People’s Alliance Change (PAC) candidate Michael Chimponda followed by George Chisanga of the ruling Patriotic Front while Movement for Multi-party Democracy -MMD- candidate Christopher Kabwe was third.

Others are Leadership Movement’s Brown Sinyangwe, Davies Mulenga of United Party for National Development -UPND- and United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia -UPPZ- candidate Samuel Kabungo.

And speaking to journalists shortly after filling in the nomination papers, the candidates promised to develop the constituency.

PAC’s Michael Chimponda said he will endeavor to deliver a people-driven development agenda.

And PF’s George Chisanga said he will build on the developmental projects already embarked on by the PF government.

UPND’s Davies Mulenga said he will prioritise the improvement of roads, schools and clinics.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has set September 17, 2020 as the date for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election following the death of Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge last month.