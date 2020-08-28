9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 28, 2020
PF, UPND, MMD and Other 3 Candidates successfully file for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election

By Chief Editor
Six candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election. The candidates from seven political parties taking part in September 17 by-election filed in their papers before Lukashya Constituency returning officer Peter Sati.

The first to file in his nomination papers was People’s Alliance Change (PAC) candidate Michael Chimponda followed by George Chisanga of the ruling Patriotic Front while Movement for Multi-party Democracy -MMD- candidate Christopher Kabwe was third.

Others are Leadership Movement’s Brown Sinyangwe, Davies Mulenga of United Party for National Development -UPND- and United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia -UPPZ- candidate Samuel Kabungo.

And speaking to journalists shortly after filling in the nomination papers, the candidates promised to develop the constituency.

PAC’s Michael Chimponda said he will endeavor to deliver a people-driven development agenda.

And PF’s George Chisanga said he will build on the developmental projects already embarked on by the PF government.

UPND’s Davies Mulenga said he will prioritise the improvement of roads, schools and clinics.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has set September 17, 2020 as the date for the Lukashya Parliamentary By-election following the death of Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge last month.

Interpret the Law in a manner that reflects the needs of society, Chief Justice tells High Court Judge
Now Glencore dumps Mopani, puts its entire stake in Mopani on the table in talks with Zambia

8 COMMENTS

  2. And Davies Mulenga aka Big Mule just resigned from the PF on 22nd August this week after not being nominated by PF. Immediately, he joined UPND on 24th August, boom he is their candidate. Does it mean that UPND doesn’t have credible people on the ground? This happened also in 2016 where UPND had adopted Tom Shamakamba as parliamentary candidate for Chifubu Constituency in Ndola. Immediately Five Star (Popular) in Chifubu wasn’t adopted by PF, he switched to UPND and same day they adopted him and they ended up having 2 adoption certificates. Tom had to be threatened for him to give way. If five star had won, what could have stopped him from cooperating with the PF?

    5
    1

  3. And in the likely event that Big Mule wins the Lukashya Constituency, what would stop him from cooperating with the PF afterall he has been PF all his life. According to him for the past 21years even though PF has been in existence for the last 19years

    3
    1

  4. Needless election given the challenges Zambia is facing. But because we’re not a country whose citizens can sometimes take off party political hats and just discuss issues as citizens of Zambia, we go on wasting money.

    2
    2

  5. THE WILL OF THE PIPO WILL PREVAIL, WHETHER RIGHT OR WRONG.
    WARNING, WHEN YOU VOTE FOR WRONG LEADERS PLS DONT COMPLAIN LATER.
    VOTE WISELY.

    1
  6. Your comment is awaiting moderation

    UPND never learn, why allow PF cadre feature for them? Are there no whites, Indians, musicians or footballers who could represent UPND?
    That party is annoying, Zambia will continue suffering forever because of UPND.

    2

