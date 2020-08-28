President Edgar Lungu has appointed Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor(Operations), Francis Chipimo to act as Governor, owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly.
President Lungu appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday, 22nd August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.
According to the President’s letter, dated 22nd August, 2020 to Dr. Chipimo, the Deputy BoZ Governor will act as Governor until the National Assembly ratifies the appointment of Mr. Mvunga.
This is contained in a statement issued to media this evening by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.
After Mac Donald Mapenzi has cited the law of the impending vacuum of the impending ratification of new governor by national assembly…. kikikiki ba kulu….. easy does it…..I saw and read the law….. I was wondering….. rule of men ….
Yaba, the President was ill advised. My hero Kaizar Zulu needs to be reinstated immediately
why send to media after a week and the people the world has spoken you need
a serious personal with social respect for BOZ Chief and let parlaiment not ratify
this drunk and what ever chracter he is
It should have just been that way ,but this is the after thought
Seems someone didn’t quite think the whole firing thing through.
Way to make a plan.
Confusion in State House. Not surprising. Lungu’s presidency was born in chaos. There was confusion when Sata died and Lungu took advantage of acting presidency to become the unheralded successor. He’s transferring that confusion to his appointments.
This is a much sound decision. From the onset, this is the man whom you should have appointed to act as well as to later be ratified by parliament. Consultation is key to modern leadership.