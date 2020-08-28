President Edgar Lungu has appointed Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor(Operations), Francis Chipimo to act as Governor, owing to the pending ratification of the substantive Governor by the National Assembly.

President Lungu appointed Christopher Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor on Saturday, 22nd August 2020, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

According to the President’s letter, dated 22nd August, 2020 to Dr. Chipimo, the Deputy BoZ Governor will act as Governor until the National Assembly ratifies the appointment of Mr. Mvunga.

This is contained in a statement issued to media this evening by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.